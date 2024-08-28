Sask. says it has added 14 international doctors in rural areas, thanks to SIPPA program

The provincial government says 14 new physicians are working throughout rural Saskatchewan after completing the Saskatchewan International Physician Practice Assessment (SIPPA) program in the spring.

The SIPPA program evaluates doctors that were educated outside of the country on their abilities as part of what the province says is the licensure process to practice medicine in Saskatchewan.

“Through a return-of-service contract, they agree to work in the province for a minimum of three years upon completion of the SIPPA assessment,” a news release said.

The province claims the SIPPA program is responsible for 307 doctors currently practicing in Saskatchewan.

Of those 307, 74 per cent have established practice in rural parts of Saskatchewan, the province said.

The capacity in the SIPPA program is currently 45 spots, which the province says marks an increase of six to eight seats.

"I am grateful for the ongoing collaboration and support from all stakeholders who work every day to make SIPPA a success," SIPPA program director Dr. Jon Witt said in the release.

According to the Saskatchewan Medical Association, there are 3,100 physicians currently working in Saskatchewan.