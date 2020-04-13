REGINA -- The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA) is letting Saskatchewna businesses know that excessive pricing is not permitted during the pandemic.

The FCAA says businesses doing so could face regulatory action or prosecution. Price gouging is considered unfair businesses in The Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act.

“During this unprecedented time it is simply unacceptable to be price gouging,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said. “Businesses or individuals in Saskatchewan found price gouging will face stiff penalties and possibly jail time. It is essential that we look out for each other and this government will protect residents of Saskatchewan from exploitation when they are trying to protect their families.”

Price gouging does not stop businesses from raising prices to cover basic costs.

Consumer can file reports by calling the FCAA ar 1-877-880-5550 or online.