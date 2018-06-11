

The province of Saskatchewan is standing behind Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the aftermath of last week’s G7 summit.

The summit brought together world leaders to talk trade and foreign affairs, but the results were far from positive.

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter after the meetings, calling Trudeau dishonest and weak. It’s prompted a rare show of solidarity among politicians in Canada.

Premier Scott Moe wasn’t available on Monday, but his office told CTV News that the government continues to support the federal government’s efforts to defend Canada’s trade relationship.

In May, Moe said he supported Ottawa’s counter-tariffs after the U.S. slapped a tariff on imported steel and aluminum. After visiting Washington, D.C., Moe’s stance on the counter-tariffs remains unchanged.

“The Government of Saskatchewan continues to stand with the federal government in favour of free and fair trade with the United States,” the government said in a statement. “Industries such as the steel industry are intricately connected in both nations, and we support the federal government’s efforts to defend this relationship.”

Ottawa will go ahead with counter-tariffs on July 1.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Colton Wiens