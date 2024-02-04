Sask. teachers announce second round of rotating strikes
Teachers in Saskatoon and in a number of northern school divisions will walk off the job in the second round of rotating one-day strikes.
“Government thinks they can wait us out, but they have failed to account for the most important factors. Teachers are fed up and are united,” Saskatchewan Teachers Federation President Samantha Becotte said in the announcement.
“There is strong and growing support for the action we’re taking because students, parents, businesses and communities know we all deserve better.”
On Wednesday, educators in Saskatoon, Warman, Creighton, La Ronge and many other communities in northern Saskatchewan will hit the picket lines.
The following divisions will be affected by the Feb. 7 strike, according to the STF:
- Creighton School Division
- Northern Lights School Division
- Prairie Spirit School Division
- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools
- Saskatoon Public Schools
The strike action will include Conseil des écoles fransaskoises schools and Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre teachers who work at schools in the affected areas.
Approximately 4,300 teachers and 65,300 students will be affected by the latest strike.
“People are witnessing the crisis unfolding in public schools, and they are not being fooled by the government’s spin,” Becotte said in the announcement.
“We need the government to catch up with the people of this province. It is beyond time government returns to the table ready to actually negotiate so we can work together on real solutions.”
In the announcement, the STF called on anyone concerned about the impacts of job sanctions and “the future of public education” to sign up for its Tell Them Tuesday campaign.
“Join tens of thousands of people from across the province and call on the Government of Saskatchewan and your local MLA to get the government’s bargaining committee back to the table with teachers,” the announcement read.
More than 13,000 teachers took part in the STF’s job actions on Jan. 16 and Jan. 22. The province’s first rotating strike on Feb. 1 involved approximately 3,000 teachers and affected around 35,000 students.
The STF and the Government Trustee Bargaining Committee (GTBC) first engaged in negotiations in May of 2023 before the teachers’ federation declared an impasse in October.
The main point of contention is the province’s refusal to discuss classroom complexity and size concerns at the bargaining table. A third party conciliation panel said in December that the issues could potentially be bargained under Saskatchewan legislation but did not offer a recommendation.
Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill has repeatedly called the issue “a line in the sand” and has reiterated the government’s belief that those issues are best left to Saskatchewan’s 27 school divisions.
Throughout the bargaining process, the province has touted the offer of a seven per cent salary increase for teachers over three years — advertising the offer on billboards and online ads.
Prior to the STF’s first strike action, the government announced a pair of short term pilot projects focused specialized support classrooms and funding teacher-suggested ideas to improve education.
The STF has repeatedly claimed the province is trying to circumvent the bargaining process with its actions and has pointed to other provinces where classroom composition and size measures are included in collective bargaining.
Teachers in Saskatchewan have been without a contract since August.
--With files from Josh Lynn.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Flight Centre fights hundreds of fake sites, as bogus booking costs B.C. man $2,280
Flight Centre says it has had more than 200 fraudulent listings taken down so far, the search results having appeared in online searches for “Flight Centre” across Canada.
How Donald Trump went from a diminished ex-president to the GOP's dominant front-runner
The story of how Donald Trump became his party's likely nominee for a third straight presidential election is a reminder that there was an opening -- however brief -- when the GOP could have moved beyond him but didn't.
Ottawa couple out $13k after scammer posing as TD Bank steals credit card info
An Ottawa couple is reeling after a scam phone call from who they thought was a representative from TD Bank cost them $13,000.
Heavy snowfall continues in the Maritimes; delays, closures and cancellations piling up
As large amounts of snow continue to batter the Maritimes from the slow moving weather system on Sunday, the list of closures and delays is also growing.
Federal government extends foreign buyer ban on Canadian homes to 2027
The federal government will continue to ban foreign nationals from buying homes in Canada for another two years as housing affordability concerns continue to trouble cities across the country.
After new U.S. strikes hitting Yemen, Iran issues a warning about suspected spy ships in the Mideast
Iran issued a warning Sunday to the U.S. over potentially targeting two cargo ships in the Mideast long suspected of serving as forwarding operating bases for Iranian commandos. The warning came just after the U.S. and the United Kingdom launched a massive airstrike campaign against Yemen's Houthi rebels.
Spotlight on London, Ont. as world junior hockey sex assault case goes to court
The southwestern Ontario city of London will be under a spotlight Monday as a high-profile, multi-year probe into allegations of sexual assault involving players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team makes its way to court.
Air Canada's first female pilot recalls sector's sexist hurdles on route to success
After a fulfilling 40-year career, Air Canada's first female pilot recalls the struggles she faced in the early years and the efforts still needed to encourage more young women to enter aviation -- especially the cockpit, which remains extremely male-dominated.
TIMELINE How a 25-year-old created a crypto kingdom before it came crashing down
Here’s a look at how the house of cards carefully crafted by Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' came crashing down.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers announce second round of rotating strikes
Teachers in Saskatoon and in a number of northern school divisions will walk off the job in the second round of rotating one-day strikes.
-
Officer-involved shooting and suspicious death in Saskatoon under investigation
An officer-involved shooting that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, as well as the discovery of a deceased body in a home, are under investigation.
-
Saskatoon woman fears homelessness as she navigates difficult housing market
A Saskatoon woman is fearing homelessness as she navigates the difficult housing market.
Winnipeg
-
Dozens take part in world’s longest-running racquetball tournament in Winnipeg
The world’s longest-running racquetball tournament is on in Winnipeg this weekend.
-
Winnipeg police investigating Saturday morning homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is seeking information on a Saturday morning homicide in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood.
-
Clothing dryer malfunction causes fire at Winnipeg home
A clothing dryer malfunction was the cause of a Saturday morning fire in Winnipeg’s West End.
Calgary
-
Traffic signal restored in Beltline as snow continues to fall across the city
Crews were on scene in the Beltline Sunday morning working on a traffic signal that was stuck, as snow blanketed the city.
-
Hurricanes firing on all cylinders in 6-0 blanking of Hitmen
The Lethbridge Hurricanes started slow but ended up firing on all cylinders Saturday night at the Enmax Centre, blanking the Calgary Hitmen 6-0.
-
Police investigating shooting and crash in southeast Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after several shots were fired along 42 Avenue S.E.
Edmonton
-
Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP
Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews led Team Matthews with two goals — including the winner — and an assist to secure a 7-4 victory over Team McDavid in the final of the league's 3-on-3 all-star mini tournament Saturday.
-
Hundreds protest UCP's gender policies, call narrative 'misinformed, untrue and unjust'
Hundreds of protesters gathered in Old Strathcona Saturday to speak out against proposed legislation that would limit access to medical treatments for trans youth.
-
At least 46 reported dead in Chile as forest fires move into densely populated central areas
Intense forest fires burning around a densely populated area of central Chile have caused at least 46 deaths, Chile's president said Saturday evening, and officials said at least 1,100 homes had been destroyed.
Toronto
-
FIFA World Cup match schedule to be revealed today
Later today we’ll know the 2026 FIFA World Cup match schedule, and exactly how many games will take place on Toronto turf.
-
Spotlight on London, Ont. as world junior hockey sex assault case goes to court
The southwestern Ontario city of London will be under a spotlight Monday as a high-profile, multi-year probe into allegations of sexual assault involving players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team makes its way to court.
-
TIMELINE
TIMELINE How a 25-year-old created a crypto kingdom before it came crashing down
Here’s a look at how the house of cards carefully crafted by Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' came crashing down.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa couple out $13k after scammer posing as TD Bank steals credit card info
An Ottawa couple is reeling after a scam phone call from who they thought was a representative from TD Bank cost them $13,000.
-
Kanata man charged with impaired driving after hitting guardrail, injuring passenger
Ontario Provincial Police say a 23-year-old Kanata man is facing charges after a crash on Highway 417 early Sunday morning.
-
Injured hiker rescued from west Ottawa trail after fall
Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters helped rescue an injured hiker from a west Ottawa trail on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Flight Centre fights hundreds of fake sites, as bogus booking costs B.C. man $2,280
Flight Centre says it has had more than 200 fraudulent listings taken down so far, the search results having appeared in online searches for “Flight Centre” across Canada.
-
Burnaby businesses evacuated after armed robbery: RCMP
Multiple businesses were evacuated in Burnaby after an armed robbery Saturday evening, according to authorities.
-
'He's a monster': Family outraged man who killed stepmom granted day parole
The family of a woman murdered by her stepson in Langley is outraged that the killer was granted day parole and will be living in the same community as some of the victim’s relatives.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating 3rd stabbing in past 2 days
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a third stabbing in the past two days, with two attacks appearing to be attempted armed robberies.
-
Quebec municipalities against end to popular financing
Putting an end to popular financing of political parties as suggested by Premier François Legault would harm municipal democracy, according to the presidents of Quebec's two major municipal associations.
-
Opponents of Quebec battery plant hold 'funeral march' for wetlands
Are Northvolt battery plant opponents already sounding the death knell for the wetlands that the plant project is set to destroy? Probably not. But the "funeral march" organized at 1 p.m. on Sunday in McMasterville may reflect the level of concern among environmental campaigners.
Vancouver Island
-
Cryptocurrency exchange operated as Ponzi scheme, B.C. regulator alleges
B.C.'s financial markets regulator is accusing three now-dissolved companies and their sole director of fraud related to the "operation of a purported crypto asset trading platform."
-
Unregistered B.C. mortgage broker who ignored 'cease and desist' order fined $50K
A B.C. man who operated as an unregistered mortgage broker for more than two years has been fined $50,000 by a provincial regulator.
-
Vancouver Island pair arrested for alleged drug trafficking
Mounties in Sooke say they arrested two people after a member of the public alerted them to suspected drug trafficking in the community earlier this week.
Atlantic
-
Heavy snowfall continues in the Maritimes; delays, closures and cancellations piling up
As large amounts of snow continue to batter the Maritimes from the slow moving weather system on Sunday, the list of closures and delays is also growing.
-
Marathon snowstorm continues Sunday into Monday for the Maritimes
As parts of eastern Nova Scotia and eastern Prince Edward Island report snow amounts of 30 to 60 cm already down, there is more to come over the next few days.
-
New Brunswick Weightlifting Championships qualifier brings out athletes from 17 to 77 years old
While it might look like pure strength is at the heart of weightlifting, New Brunswick athletes show that it really starts with unwavering determination.
Northern Ontario
-
Citizens organize own search for missing Sudbury councillor
Dozens of volunteer head off in all parts of the city and beyond as part of a citizens search team looking for missing Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini.
-
Federal government extends foreign buyer ban on Canadian homes to 2027
The federal government will continue to ban foreign nationals from buying homes in Canada for another two years as housing affordability concerns continue to trouble cities across the country.
-
Wikwemikong man charged with 1st-degree murder following fatal stabbing in Sudbury
A 20-year-old man is dead and a 30-year-old from Manitoulin Island has been charged with first-degree murder following a stabbing near the intersection of Cabot Street and Hearn Avenue in Greater Sudbury's Donovan community Friday evening.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Heavy police presence in Kitchener neighbourhood
Waterloo regional police are asking people to avoid the area of Dixon Street in Kitchener as officers respond to a “weapons incident.”
-
Memorial bonspiel raises funds and awareness for youth mental health
The Elmira event is bringing curlers of all ages together in memory of a teen who passed too soon.
-
Woman prepares to summit Mt. Kilimanjaro after donating kidney
A Bright, Ont. woman is getting ready for the hike of a lifetime.