Sask. teachers strike with 40 'demonstration sites' expected

Saskatchewan teachers walked off the job Tuesday morning, following through on the promise of a one-day strike as the province and teachers’ union remain at odds over a new contract.

At 10 a.m. Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Beacotte and Canadian Teachers’ Federation president Heidi Yetman will deliver letters addressed to Premier Scott Moe and education minister Jeremy Cockrill at the legislative building.

The letters will be from teachers and supporters across the province and will describe critical issues teachers say they are currently facing, a release from the STF said.

The major issues, which the STF says they want at the bargaining table, continue to be complexities inside the classroom and classroom size.

The items are something the province is adamant don’t belong at the bargaining table despite an independent conciliator's report indicating it would not be inappropriate to discuss those concerns while negotiating a new contract.

"In Saskatchewan, we have a very clear framework in legislation that says 'this is what's bargained about' and it deals with those items that are one-size-fits-all for every teacher in the province and that's why we address salary and benefits," Don Hoium, the chair of the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee (GTBC) told CTV News late last week.

The STF says teachers will be at 40 “demonstration” sites across Saskatchewan. Including in front of the legislative building in Regina as well as Saskatoon’s Midtown Plaza, Lawson Heights Mall and the office of Sask. Party MLA Paul Merriman.

Bargaining between the two sides initially began in May 2023, with the STF declaring an impasse in October.

Teachers' last contract expired in August 2023.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.