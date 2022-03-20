Sask. Team Dunstone parting ways after 2021-22 curling season

After four seasons together, Team Dunstone is set to end its run after this year’s Grand Slam in Toronto.

In a team announcement over Twitter on Saturday, Saskatchewan’s top ranked men’s curling team announced they would call it quits after this season.

The team consists of Braeden Moskowy, Kirk Muyres, Dustin Kidby, and Captain Matt Dunstone. Everyone but Dunstone, are originally from Saskatchewan, who currently resides in British Columbia.

“The last four years with this team have been some of the best years I have ever lived,” said Dunstone. “Some people never get to play with a friend over their career. I’ve been fortunate to say I got to play with three of my best friends the last four seasons.”

Dunstone thanked his teammates, the public and the province for all their support over the years.

“I will forever be thankful for them, their families and the wonderful people of Saskatchewan that have treated me like their own for the past five years,” Dunstone said in the release.

Team Dunstone will finish the 2021-22 season in Toronto for the Grand Slam that is set run from April 12-17.