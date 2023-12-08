REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. TikTok sensation gets special visit from Ryan Reynolds following life-saving surgery

    "Bella Brave," the Saskatchewan social media sensation from Swift Current turned 10-years-old earlier this week, her first birthday with her newly transplanted bowels.

    A couple of weeks after receiving the lifesaving transplant in August, Bella received a special visit from Hollywood star and fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds, and the pair seemed to hit it off.

    @kylact Just 2 weeks after Bella’s bowel transplant (in August) she got the opportunity to meet Ryan Reynolds! It was the sweetest conversation. Like 2 old friends bonding over their hate for a super ugly Christmas sweaters. 😂 Ryan, thank you for all you do for @SickKids Foundation and in turn for Bella. Thank you for including us in your Christmas Sweater Campaign and simply taking the time to have the sweetest, most hilarious chat with my daughter. You’re an amazing human. #HelpingRyanHelpSickKids Link: http://fundthefight.ca/sweaterlove Watch Part 2 to see Bella & Ryan talk Transplant! #sickkidsvs @Ryan Reynolds #bellabrave #ryanreynolds #uglychristmassweater #fyp #foryoupage ♬ Funny Song - Funny Song Studio & Sounds Reel

    Reynolds and Bella chatted about Pokémon, games, and sandwiches at Toronto’s Sick Kids Hospital.

    In the video posted on Friday, Bella’s mom said she and Reynolds were like two old friends bonding over their hate for ugly Christmas sweaters.

    Reynolds runs an annual ugly Christmas sweater fundraiser for the Toronto children’s hospital, 2023 being the fifth year.

    Bella and her family live in Swift Current, Sask. but they’ve been making trips out east for her medical treatments and sharing their journey on social media.

    Bella now has more than 6.7 million followers on TikTok, where the family documents her health journey.

    The young girl has spent much of her life in in hospitals and was born with a form of dwarfism and without an immune system.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News