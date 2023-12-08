Sask. TikTok sensation gets special visit from Ryan Reynolds following life-saving surgery

"Bella Brave," the Saskatchewan social media sensation from Swift Current turned 10-years-old earlier this week, her first birthday with her newly transplanted bowels.

A couple of weeks after receiving the lifesaving transplant in August, Bella received a special visit from Hollywood star and fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds, and the pair seemed to hit it off.

Reynolds and Bella chatted about Pokémon, games, and sandwiches at Toronto’s Sick Kids Hospital.

In the video posted on Friday, Bella’s mom said she and Reynolds were like two old friends bonding over their hate for ugly Christmas sweaters.

Reynolds runs an annual ugly Christmas sweater fundraiser for the Toronto children’s hospital, 2023 being the fifth year.

Bella and her family live in Swift Current, Sask. but they’ve been making trips out east for her medical treatments and sharing their journey on social media.

Bella now has more than 6.7 million followers on TikTok, where the family documents her health journey.

The young girl has spent much of her life in in hospitals and was born with a form of dwarfism and without an immune system.