REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government will roll out a proof of COVID-19 vaccination document and begin delivering booster shots as the pandemic's fourth wave tightens its grip on the province.

A printable proof of vaccination document is now available through residents' MySaskHealthRecord (MSHR) account at eHealth Saskatchewan for used at businesses, venues or events where it is required.

A QR code version is also in the works, the province said in a news release announcing the move.

Frontline health care workers will be asked to provide proof of vaccination or undergo regular testing. The details of the plan are still under development, the province said.

BOOSTER SHOTS START SEPT. 7

While the province says two standard vaccine doses provide "optimal protection" from COVID-19, the province will begin offering booster shots for eligible populations.

"Real-world evidence indicates that there are factors that may contribute to the waning of effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, including the age of the recipients and if the individual is immunocompromised due to a medical condition or medication," the news release said.

The eligible groups include residents of long-term care and personal care homes, transplant recipients, people undergoing treatments such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

This is a developing story. More details to come.