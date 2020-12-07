Advertisement
Sask. to provide more details on vaccine distribution Tuesday
Last year, 19.4 million children were 'not fully vaccinated', the World Health Organization and the UNICEF children's agency said in an annual report -- up from 18.7 million in 2017 and about 18.5 million the year before. (AFP)
REGINA -- According to a tweet by Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, the provincial government will be providing a public briefing on the initial distribution of vaccines in the province on Tuesday.
“This will include details on the first phase of vaccine distribution and second phase planning scenarios for the wide availability of vaccines in Saskatchewan,” the tweet read.
The Premier said as soon as vaccines are approved and delivered by the federal government, the province will be ready for immediate distribution to Saskatchewan people.