Sask. WHL teams make major moves ahead of upcoming trade deadline

The Moose Jaw Warriors and Swift Current Broncos both made significant splashes in the Western Hockey League (WHL) Thursday with the trade deadline set for Jan. 10.

On Thursday the Broncos announced they were acquiring forward Conor Geekie in a trade with the Wenatchee Wild. The cost to acquire the Arizona Coyotes draft pick was steep. The Broncos sent defencemen Josh Fluker and Sam Ward along with forward Maddix McCaghtery and four draft picks the other way (1st rounder in 2025 and 2026, 2nd rounder in 2025 and a 7th round pick in 2027).

“His (Geekie) combination of size, skill, hockey sense and compete make him one of the most impactful players in the WHL,” said Broncos General Manger Chad Leslie in a release.

Geekie, 19, has scored 20 goals and 29 assists in 26 games this season with the Wild. Geekie helped lead the then Winnipeg Ice to a WHL Championship in 2022 and is fresh off a one goal, one assist performance for Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Geekie was selected 11th overall in the 2022 NHL entry draft by the Coyotes and signed his entry-level contract this week.

The Broncos begin a three-game home stand on Friday, Jan. 5th against the Spokane Chiefs. It’s not yet known when he will be in the line-up.

Meanwhile the Moose Jaw Warriors traded seven draft picks to the Wenatchee Wild on Thursday to acquire one of junior hockey’s best skaters, Matthew Savoie.

The Warriors get Savoie in exchange for a first round picks in 2024 and 2027, a second round pick in 2026, a third round pick in 2024, a fourth round pick in 2027, a sixth round pick in 2026, and an eighth round pick in 2025.

Savoie was a first round WHL draft pick by the then Winnipeg Ice in 2019 and a first round NHL draft pick (9th overall) by the Buffalo Sabres. Since entering the WHL, he’s shown to be an offensive force, scoring 84 goals and 216 points in 160 regular season games. Savoie is also fresh off an appearance for Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Gothenberg, Sweden.

“He’s going to bring a lot of character and grit for us and obviously put the puck in the net,” Warriors general manger Jason Ripplinger said.

Savoie is expected to join the Warriors next week.

The Warriors are riding a four game win streak and are second in the WHL’s East Division.