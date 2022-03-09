Sask. woman donating profits from Etsy shop to help those displaced by Russia's invasion
Chelsea Edwards will be donating all profits from her Etsy shop to the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
Chelsea Edwards Studio is based in Biggar, Sask. and sells hand made linocut prints.
In February, Edwards said she had just made a new print of a pysanka, or Ukrainian Easter egg, then Russia invaded Ukraine.
“Then I thought, well the profits from that print I should really donate and then I decided just any print that sells up until March 15 I’ll donate all the profits,” Edwards said.
Edwards believes taking any sort of action, even if it’s small, is worth doing.
“There’s so many people, especially in Saskatchewan, with Ukrainian heritage and the feeling of people wanting to help in someway is really widespread.”
The shop has a few Ukrainian-inspired prints available, including the Easter egg and a sunflower, which Edwards said is for Ukraine’s national flower.
Edwards will be donating the money she has collected from her sales to the Canadian Red Cross.
“Lots of people are probably thinking about donating to the Red Cross regardless and this way they will also get a beautiful piece of artwork to have in their home for their donation,” Edwards said.
The Red Cross said the money raised for the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal will allow them to “send personnel, equipment and funds to support the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement response in Ukraine and surrounding countries, including support to those displaced.”
The teams on the ground are working to provide immediate and ongoing relief efforts, such as providing emergency assistance and basic needs like food and water.
Red Cross is also helping people cope with psychological trauma and operating mobile health teams on the ground.
World Vision Canada is also on the ground greeting refugees at the Romanian border.
The organization is providing “psychological first aid” for children and providing resources for basic needs, including hygiene kits.
World Vision Canada is part of the Humanitarian Coalition, a group of aid organizations that, according to its website, give Canadians a simple and effective way to help during international humanitarian disasters.
Michael Messenger, president and CEO of World Vision Canada, said the best way to provide help is by giving to organizations on the ground.
“Canadians are so generous, I just encourage them to give. The needs here are always greater than the resources that we have available to help,” Messenger said.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Does sharing images of Russian prisoners of war violate the Geneva Conventions?
The Geneva Conventions protect prisoners of war against 'public curiosity,' but does that include sharing videos of detainees on social media? Head to CTVNews.ca to see what the experts have to say.
Ukrainian textiles factory turns into military outfitter to aid war effort
A textiles workshop in Ukraine has transformed into a wartime factory to produce military vests for those fighting on the front lines of Russia’s invasion.
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt
A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow's invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. Ukrainian officials said at least 17 people were wounded in the attack.
Ukrainians fleeing war met with mixed reactions in Latvian border town
Ukrainians who are fleeing war and arriving in the Latvian border town of Daugavpils are being met with mixed reactions.
Gymnast who displayed 'Z' symbol says he would show support for Russia again
Russian artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak said on Tuesday he had no regrets after displaying a symbol of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine during an event and that he would always stand for peace.
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
Is it too early to lift mask mandates? The head of Ontario's COVID-19 science table thinks so
Dr. Peter Juni, scientific director of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Table, says it is too early to be sure we can safely lift mask mandates in Ontario, as we don’t have the data on whether lifting vaccine mandates has affected case levels or not.
Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
What is an 'adverse event?' Inside the recently released report on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
A pair of infectious disease specialists spoke to CTVNews.ca about a document circulating online, which some claim is proof that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine causes more 'adverse events' than previously stated. The experts say the document requires a more nuanced look.
Saskatoon
-
Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
-
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt
A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow's invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. Ukrainian officials said at least 17 people were wounded in the attack.
-
Sask. wheat prices 'highest ever in history of farming'
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is creating a spike in wheat prices around the world, but it could be a good sign for some Saskatchewan farmers who have leftover wheat to sell.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man arrested for cyber-attacks, printing 3D guns; FBI involved in investigation
Brandon police have arrested two people, one of whom was wanted for cyber-attacks that had the FBI investigating.
-
Here's how much housing prices have changed over the last 25 years in Winnipeg
Over the past 25 years, Winnipeg has seen many different changes, from its growing population, to the return of the Winnipeg Jets, to the COVID-19 pandemic transforming the way Winnipeggers live.
-
Perimeter Highway has been closed five times this winter
This winter due to extreme weather Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway has been closed five times.
Calgary
-
Support for Kenney dwindling amongst Albertans ahead of UCP Leadership Review: survey
Members of Alberta’s United Conservative Party are casting ballots on April 9 to determine the future of Premier Jason Kenney’s leadership, but a new poll suggests he would be out of a job if all Albertans were given the chance to vote.
-
Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
-
Honens piano competition revokes invitations to 6 Russians
The 2022 Honens International Piano Competition won't have any Russian pianists in the field.
Edmonton
-
Ashley Callingbull to be first Indigenous woman in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Enoch Cree Nation's Ashley Callingbull is the first Indigenous woman to pose in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
-
Local leaders reject Alberta police force plans, suggest a referendum on issue
Albertans should be able to cast ballots in a referendum on whether or not to replace the RCMP with a provincial police force, a group of local leaders requested Wednesday afternoon.
-
Alberta fire department, city, face lawsuit by female firefighters alleging abuse
A proposed class-action lawsuit against an Alberta city alleges its fire department is systemically discriminating against female firefighters and the abuse is going unchecked by leadership.
Toronto
-
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
Gas prices could drop by 15 cents a litre on Friday as market volatility continues: analyst
The price of a litre of gasoline is expected to jump another six cents at midnight but there could be relief on the horizon, according to one industry analyst.
-
Toronto's large sports, entertainment venues review mask protocols amid provincial changes
With masks no longer mandated at most indoor venues in Ontario as of March 21, operators of large sporting and entertainment venues are now reviewing COVID-19 protocols and preparing to welcome thousands of fans and guests without masks.
Ottawa
-
With mask mandates dropping, the choice will be in the hands of individuals
Opinions differ on whether dropping the mask mandate in Ontario is a good idea. Regardless, come March 21, it will be up to individuals to choose whether or not to keep wearing them.
-
Soaring gas prices affecting services to Ottawa's most vulnerable
The sky-rocketing price at the pumps continues to impact Ottawa drivers, but it is having a major impact on organizations that depend on driving to deliver services for the city’s most vulnerable.
-
Ottawa woman arrested by Taliban in Afghanistan released after 24 days
An Ottawa woman who was arrested at gunpoint by the Taliban in Afghanistan nearly a month ago is free.
Vancouver
-
'Everyone should be concerned about this': Union sounds alarm about shortage of ICU nurses
The B.C. Nurses’ Union is sounding the alarm about a staffing shortage in intensive care.
-
B.C. COVID-19 update: 14 more deaths announced, highest single-day total in weeks
B.C. saw more than a dozen COVID-19-related deaths added to its total on Wednesday, according to the provincial Ministry of Health.
-
'Some people won't come back': Displaced Lytton, B.C., residents worry for community's future
A few Lytton, B.C., residents are still trying to sift through debris on properties that were once their homes, searching for treasured items that may have somehow survived last summer’s wildfire.
Montreal
-
Air Canada flight from Dominican Republic cancelled after bomb threat
Passengers on a flight from Punta Cana to Montreal were shuttled back to the airport on Tuesday after a bomb threat via Airdrop caused a flight to be cancelled. The airline said it was not a 'credible' threat.
-
Refugees could start arriving in a week, says Plante; for South Shore teen, every day counts
The time when Quebecers will welcome Ukrainian refugees in person is drawing much closer, with mayors of Laval and Montreal making final preparations. It can't come soon enough, says one 19-year-old trying to help save dozens of loved ones sheltering in church basements.
-
After Quebec Green candidate quits over leader's Russia comments, he takes her spot in byelection
Alex Tyrrell has decided to step in and run in place of Annabelle Bouvette in the competitive Marie-Victorin race, after she quit over his comments supporting Russia -- and he's planning to make Russia the central issue, said the statement.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria business owners optimistic about downtown safety as tourism season restarts
On April 6, Victoria will welcome its first cruise ship visit in three years, and with it comes optimism.
-
5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health
B.C. health officials say five deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in the Island Health region Wednesday.
-
'Just isn't sustainable': More family doctors leave practice in Greater Victoria
With thousands of patients struggling to find a family doctor on the South Island, physicians who have or are planning to leave say it doesn't make their decision easy.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooter’s spouse to testify at public inquiry, will not go to trial on criminal charge
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for Canada's worst mass shooting will testify at the public inquiry into the tragedy.
-
Witnesses wondered about 'strange' RCMP car spotted on night of N.S. shootings
Witnesses noticed the odd actions of what appeared to be an RCMP cruiser late on April 18, 2020, not realizing the driver was responsible for a murderous rampage that had just left 13 people dead in Portapique, N.S.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry allows RCMP witnesses, but lawyers question limits
A public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting will call RCMP witnesses to testify, but lawyers for victims' families say they are concerned over rules limiting their ability to directly question officers.
Northern Ontario
-
New North Bay casino opens with lineup
North Bay’s new casino opened Wednesday afternoon to a long line outside the door as gamers waited patiently to hit the slots and card tables.
-
Sudbury making progress in helping homeless
Greater Sudbury city officials say they are making progress in addressing the homelessness crisis and getting people the help they need, in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
-
West Nipissing man charged with sexually assaulting a young person
A 28-year-old from West Nipissing has been charged in a sexual assault case involving a young person under the age of 16, police say.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo moving up meeting to discuss masking bylaw
Officials with the Region of Waterloo plan to reschedule a meeting to discuss the possibility of extending the area’s mask bylaw.
-
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
93-year-old curler marks nearly 6 decades with the Elora Curling Club
Schwint says he has no plans to slow down anytime soon and will be at the Elora Curling Club every Tuesday