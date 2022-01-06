Sask. Workers' Comp. not accepting rapid test results, requiring PCR tests for COVID-19 claims

The Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board (WCB) said it will not accept rapid test results for claims relating to COVID-19, and will continue to require a PCR test.

In a statement to CTV News, the WCB said that work-related COVID-19 claims are accepted if there is a "confirmed link between the worker's exposure and their employment" as long as certain conditions are met.

Generally, if the WCB considers transmission of a communicable disease like COVID-19 to be work related the compensability will be made on the basis of a "known medical diagnosis provided in a medical report."

"The WCB has not been accepting rapid test results, as there is no way to obtain a medical report confirming these results," the statement reads.

The province announced on Dec. 30 it was no longer recommending asymptomatic residents who test positive on a COVID-19 rapid test to confirm results with a PCR test.

