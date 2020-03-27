REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority says masks, gowns and shields used by doctors and nurses in the fight against COVID-19 are possibly being stolen from some of its facilities.

CEO Scott Livingstone has issued a warning about the disappearing equipment in a letter to staff and volunteers.

He says that, over the past two weeks, there has been an uptick in extra masks, gowns and shields being ordered.

Livingstone says the health authority has confirmed some of the equipment has been taken for personal use.

He says an investigation is ongoing and those responsible are endangering lives.

Saskatchewan has so far reported 104 cases of COVID-19, with six patients in hospital, including two in intensive care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2020.