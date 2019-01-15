

CTV Regina





Six new officers have joined the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol after graduating from their recruit training last month, joining detachments in Regina, Lloydminster and Prince Albert.

“Highway patrol officers are providing valuable support to the RCMP and municipal police services,” said Highways and Infrastructure Minister Lori Carr said in a press release.

“We are pleased to add six new officers as they will improve response times for emergency calls and the valuable service the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol provides.”

The officers have completed extensive training for 911 calls, such as clearing a house of suspects and high-risk stops. Officers have also received training in dealing with people with mental health issues, in addition to learning the Criminal Code and the requirements for the collection and control of evidence.

However, commercial vehicle enforcement will be the primary role of the highway patrol. These officers will have the authority to stop trucks and complete vehicle weight and safety inspections, enforce speed limits and other rules of the road.

They will also be able to respond to emergency calls and enforcing traffic safety laws, to support their role on the Protection and Response Team (PRT).

The PRT was created one year ago to reduce crime, particularly in rural areas, by bringing together highway patrol officers, conservation officers, RCMP and municipal police officers.

PRT vehicles are equipped with Automatic License Plate Readers funded by SGI, and can alert them when a plate is liked to a stolen or unregistered vehicle, a suspended driver, a reported impaired driver or even a person wanted by police.