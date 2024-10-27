Saskatchewan NDP host final rally before election day

On the eve of Saskatchewan’s provincial election, NDP Leader Carla Beck and her party hosted a final rally in Regina, thanking supporters and sharing a positive outlook ahead of Monday’s return to the polls.

"We know that we need to pull every vote tomorrow, but we are incredibly encouraged. Saskatchewan people are looking for change, and tomorrow we plan to deliver that change," Beck remarked.

A significant number of NDP candidates were in attendance, alongside their families and supporters.

After addressing the crowd, Beck shared that she feels that high turnout during voting week is a promising sign.

"People in this election know that they can change a government. They can vote for the change, the positive plan that we've put forward,” Beck explained. “I think people have really responded to that."

Beck went on to say that her candidates will be looking to utilize the last 24 hours and continue door knocking until the last possible moments.

Regardless of the outcome, Beck expressed admiration for her team of candidates and volunteers this election season.

"We've built a plan that we're incredibly proud of,” she said. “I know I've got a team not just the MLAs, but our whole team of volunteers and staff right across this province who are giving it their all, saying honest things, putting forth a plan to not just point out where the problems are, but how we would hit the ground running on day one."