Saskatchewan, New Brunswick announce nuclear power partnership

Saskatchewan and New Brunswick have entered a formal partnership on small modular reactor (SMR) development.

SMRs are scalable and versatile nuclear reactors that can support large established power grids, small grids, remote off-grid communities and resource projects, according to the provincial government.

In a news release, the province said the signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) will provide the ability for the two provinces to formally share experiences, knowledge and successes on deployment plans, supply chain development, Indigenous relations, labour market development, regulations and other areas.

The province said New Brunswick plays a leading role in the country for Generation 4 advanced SMR development, adding its technology that can be beneficial to Saskatchewan while the province explores industrial decarbonization.

"Saskatchewan and New Brunswick have established a strong working relationship on SMR development over the years," Saskatchewan crown investments corporation minister Don Morgan said in the news release.

"This renewed partnership will bring mutual benefits to both provinces by capturing opportunities stemming from the work on nuclear energy development across Canada and internationally. Together, we can accelerate the progress of decarbonizing power grids and industrial facilities using SMR technologies," Morgan added.

In June of 2022, SaskPower announced that it had selected the GE-Hitachi BWRX-300 SMR as its preferred technology for the initial deployment of nuclear power in Saskatchewan.

The province said a 300 megawatt (MW) SMR is capable of generating enough clean energy to power 300,000 homes.