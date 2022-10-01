Saskatchewan PST expansion goes into effect

The expansion of services and goods affected by Saskatchewan’s provincial sales tax (PST) has formally gone into effect on October 1st, 2022.

The expansion of the province’s six per cent PST was announced in the 2022-23 budget to include entertainment events as well as an increase to tobacco product prices.

Admission to sporting events, concerts, movie theatres, museums, zoos, conferences, seminars and professional theatres will be effected.

Hunting and fishing guide fees, outfitter services as well as golf and curling membership fees will also be affected.

Originally, the expansion was set to include gym and fitness memberships.

However, after pushback from gym owners, the government removed them from the expansion as a part of its affordability plan during the first quarter fiscal update of 2022.

The PST expansion was projected to add $10.5 million in revenue for 2022 and $21 million annually before the exclusion of gym and fitness memberships.

The removal of gym and fitness memberships was said to decrease government revenue by around $3 million.

The expansion of PST in Saskatchewan comes on the same day as the province increased the minimum wage to $13/hour.