Province halting PST expansion on Sask. fitness, gym memberships

Canada names new chief nursing officer, reinstating role to advise on health crisis

As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.

Dr. Leigh Chapman, Canada’s Chief Nursing Officer, speaks as Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos listens, during a news conference in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

  • Saanich considers pop-up shops on Galloping Goose Trail

    The District of Saanich is looking into adding pop-up shops and food vendors along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail and Lochside Trail. The idea for food vendors along the trails first surfaced in Saanich about seven years ago, but recent moves from the City of Victoria and the effects of the pandemic have district council considering the idea more seriously.

    The Clover Cafe along Dallas Road in Victoria is shown. (CTV News)

  • Oak Bay police investigate string of residential break-ins

    Police in Oak Bay, B.C., are investigating a string of residential break-ins over the weekend. The first incident was reported around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2100-block of Granite Street. Investigators say a man entered a residence through an unlocked back door and stole approximately $8,000 worth of electronic equipment and silverware.

  • Heat warning issued for eastern Vancouver Island

    Environment Canada has issued a heat warning covering eastern Vancouver Island this week. The weather office says temperatures could reach close to 30 C in and around Duncan, B.C., and Nanaimo, B.C., while overnight lows of 16 C are predicted.

