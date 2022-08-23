Province halting PST expansion on Sask. fitness, gym memberships

The Government of Saskatchewan is removing gym and fitness memberships from its planned expansion of the provincial sales tax.

The move comes as part of a four point “affordability plan” announced on Tuesday, coinciding with the release of the province's first quarter fiscal update.

The provincial sales tax (PST) is slated to expand to some admission and entertainment charges starting on Oct. 1, 2022. Gym and fitness memberships were initially included in that expansion, as part of the 2022-23 budget.

PST will also not be charged to residents under 18 years of age participating in recreational activities including golf, curling, hockey, tennis, basketball and similar formal sporting activities. These activities will remain taxable for people 18 years and older.

The PST expansion will still take place for other recreational activities such as sporting events, concerts trade shows, fairs, rodeos, movie theatres, professional water parks and entertainment admissions like escape rooms, batting cages and arcades.

The exemption of some activities from the PST expansion will decrease revenue for the government by an estimated $3 million.

AFFORDABILITY CHEQUE

The province also announced the Saskatchewan Affordability Tax Credit payment, which will send adult residents a $500 cheque this fall.

Those 18 years and older as of the end of 2022 who filed a 2021 tax return as a Saskatchewan resident will be eligible to receive the payment.

The province estimates the tax credit will cost $450 million, with an estimated 900,000 cheques expected to be mailed.

RETIREMENT OF DEBT

Additionally, a projected provincial surplus will help the province retire up to $1 billion in operating debt.

Debt is now forecast to be $1.7 billion lower by fiscal year than projected at budget. The province claims it no longer needs to borrow for operations due to the current improved financial position.

The retirement of debt has also led to a drop in financing costs for the government. Specifically, it’s led to an estimated $49 million in decreased interest costs.

SMALL BUSINESS TAX REDUCTION

The small business tax rate reduction is also being extended at 0 per cent retroactive to July 1, 2022 and delaying the restoration of the rate to 2.0 per cent to July 1, 2024, the province said.

The government claims the tax reduction will assist small businesses in their recovery from the pandemic as well as help them face new challenges such as inflation, rising interest rates and supply chain disruptions.

The reduction is estimated to save Saskatchewan’s 31,000 small businesses $93.1 million over the next three years or $3,000 per business on average.

The affordability plan comes at a time of strong revenue results and economic activity in the province.

"Saskatchewan is poised to lead the provinces in economic growth in 2022,” Minister of Finance Donna Harpuar said in a news release.

“According to private sector forecasts and there have been nearly 24,000 new jobs created in the first seven months of 2022."