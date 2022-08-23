Sask. projecting $1.04B surplus amid rising resource revenues

Saskatchewan is projecting a $1.04 billion surplus for 2022-23, with a large bump from non-renewable resource revenues projected.

That figure is a $1.51 billion improvement from budget forecasts, which projected a $463 million deficit for the year.

The province released its first quarter fiscal update on Tuesday morning. The government is projecting $19.17 billion in revenue for the year, up $2.02 billion from budget.

Forecast expense also rose to $18.13 billion – an increase of $508.2 million.

"Strong resource prices have meant higher provincial revenues, and that's good news, but it also means the cost of almost everything you buy has gone up," Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said.

"That's why our government is using those higher revenues to help Saskatchewan people with the rising cost of living."

More details to come…