Sask. projecting $1.04B surplus amid rising resource revenues

Canada to create team to counter Russian disinformation: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will create a special team dedicated to countering Russian disinformation and propaganda. Canada is also expanding its sanctions list to include 62 more individuals and one Russian military organization in retaliation for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a dinner attended by Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz in Toronto on Monday, August 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Canada names new chief nursing officer, reinstating role to advise on health crisis

As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.

  • Oak Bay police investigate string of residential break-ins

    Police in Oak Bay, B.C., are investigating a string of residential break-ins over the weekend. The first incident was reported around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2100-block of Granite Street. Investigators say a man entered a residence through an unlocked back door and stole approximately $8,000 worth of electronic equipment and silverware.

    An Oak Bay police vehicle is shown in an undated file photo. (CTV News)

  • Heat warning issued for eastern Vancouver Island

    Environment Canada has issued a heat warning covering eastern Vancouver Island this week. The weather office says temperatures could reach close to 30 C in and around Duncan, B.C., and Nanaimo, B.C., while overnight lows of 16 C are predicted.

