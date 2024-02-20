Saskatchewan's first ultrasound technologist program launches
The first provincial Diagnostic Medical Synography, also known as ultrasound, Advanced Diploma program has been launched in Yorkton.
Through Suncrest College, the program will teach students how to conduct ultrasound examinations, focusing on areas such as obstetrics and gynecology, abdomen and superficial structures, along with vascular sonographic studies.
“This is what we would consider a high-demand program. Prior to today, students would have to leave the province of Saskatchewan to attain this education,” Suncrest College’s President and CEO Alison Dubreuil said at the launching of the program.
“We’re very pleased to offer this here in the province of Saskatchewan and for students to be able to learn locally. We know that there’s higher aptitude upon graduation to secure employment here in Saskatchewan.”
The 28-month advanced diploma program is a joint program with Red River College Polytechnic in Winnipeg, and will include theoretical and clinical training.
The Ministries of Advanced Education and Immigration and Career Training will provide funding to support the program, and the Health Foundation of East Central Saskatchewan has offered to raise $300,000 for equipment costs.
Other community donors will support the remaining capital costs.
For years, Yorkton’s Health Foundation has been working towards increasing the number of ultrasound technologists available in the area, according to executive director Ross Fisher.
“One of our goals is to always try and address gaps that we see in health care service,” he said. “If people have to travel out for service to access specialty programs somewhere else in the province, we work with the health care system to try and see if we can put those services in place locally.”
“This will be one of those, we have been short of ultrasound technicians in the past, but we’re certainly expecting that we’ll hire some of the graduates that come out of the class, that would be our goal, and we expect other hospitals in Saskatchewan will hire the other graduates that come out of the class,” Fischer added.
The program was launched as part of Saskatchewan’s Health Human Resources Action Plan, which aims to recruit, train, incentivise and retain health care workers.
“It’s well known that there’s a lot of need for different expertise and different medical professions throughout the province,” Yorkton MLA Greg Ottenbreit told CTV News.
“Our Health Human Resources Action Plan is really focusing on where those are needed and getting that training in place is one of the parts in that plan. It’s very hard to get trained ultrasound technicians here and to train them, not only in Saskatchewan, but right here in Yorkton.”
MLA for Melville-Saltcoats Warren Kaeding added that the program will keep youth in the province as well.
“The basis of this program is to have training here in Saskatchewan,” Kaeding said.
“Currently, synography is only offered outside of the province and whenever you lose a young person outside of the province there’s no guarantee that they’re coming back. By offering this course locally, we’re certainly hoping that we’ll be able to retain a lot more of those trained individuals here certainly in this area, as well as in the province.”
There are six spots available in the program with plans to begin as soon as August 2024.
The deadline for applicants is May 15.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Millennials outnumber baby boomers for first time: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says there are now more millennials than baby boomers in the country, ending the 65-year reign of the post-Second World War generation as the largest cohort in the population.
WATCH Leaving Canada? International student explains why he's considering it
Despite long being touted as a nation rife with opportunity for new arrivals, a pair of studies is sparking concern that Canada is struggling to retain immigrants and highlighting affordability concerns within the country.
Dollarama reaches $2.5M settlement in class-action suit over hidden fees
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
What's 'ungraded beef'? Here's what you need to know
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
Conservative government would require ID to watch porn: Poilievre
Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre says a future Conservative government would change the law to require that porn websites verify the age of users to prevent minors from accessing the content.
Mislabelled birth control pills recalled, could lead to inaccurate dosage: Health Canada
A brand of birth control pills sold in Canada are being recalled due to labelling issues that can lead to dosage confusion, according to health officials.
20-year-old driver facing charges after allegedly attempting sex with a passenger while driving near Peterborough
A 20-year-old driver is facing charges after he slammed his vehicle into a tree near Peterborough while attempting to have sexual intercourse with a passenger, police say.
It's already hurricane season in the waters of the Atlantic. That could spell danger with La Nina coming
Ocean temperatures in the North Atlantic are historically warm for this early in the year, raising the risk of a hyperactive storm season that could also be supercharged by a budding La Nina.
This massive sinkhole swallowed 2 cars in Naples, Italy
Two people were rescued with minor injuries after two cars were swallowed by a massive sinkhole on a street of Naples, Italy, on Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
'Obviously I lied': Greg Fertuck says he lied to undercover cops about killing his wife
A man accused of shooting his estranged wife said he lied to undercover officers about the killing.
-
Teachers unions in three provinces rally behind STF over class size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation joined forces with educators in other provinces Tuesday to underscore the importance of addressing class size and complexity in contractual language.
-
STF president says Sask. needs to use agreements in other provinces as example when bargaining
Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte says the province needs to look at other regions of Canada and use them as examples when it comes to bargaining at home.
Winnipeg
-
'We just want people to pay their tickets': Winnipeg looking to recoup parking fines with new program
The City of Winnipeg is cracking down on drivers with unpaid parking tickets.
-
Winnipeggers in handful of neighbourhoods asked to use cottage rules to cut down on water use
Winnipeg residents in a number of southern neighbourhoods are being asked to reduce water use as work continues to repair a problematic leak that has been spewing sewage into the river off-and-on for nearly two weeks.
-
Manitoba community mourns five people killed by man accused of first-degree murder
People in Carman, Manitoba are scheduled to gather today for the funeral of five people killed in what RCMP have called an unimaginable tragedy.
Calgary
-
RCMP investigating fatal crash near Claresholm, Alta.
RCMP responded to the scene of a fatal crash east of Claresholm, Alta. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Alberta seeing deadliest flu season in recent memory; experts point to low vaccination rates
Alberta’s flu season has yet to end, but it’s already ranking as the deadliest in recent memory since the mid-1990s when reliable stats were first tracked.
-
Calgary animal cruelty cases see three people charged
Calgary police have charged three people in two separate incidents of animal cruelty.
Edmonton
-
Trudeau set to make housing announcement in Edmonton
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a housing announcement in Edmonton today.
-
Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
-
Stabbing at West Edmonton Mall leaves 2 with serious injuries
Two people were taken to hospital after a stabbing at West Edmonton Mall on Family Day.
Toronto
-
Ontario private clinic procedures get one of the most common complaints in the province: documents
As Ontario prepares to expand the number of private clinics that perform publicly funded cataract surgeries, documents show those procedures form one of the most common complaints the province receives from patients about unfair billing practices.
-
What's 'ungraded beef'? Here's what you need to know
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
-
Significant snow unlikely in Toronto for the rest of the month
Toronto is unlikely to see a significant snowfall for the rest of the month, but that doesn’t mean the city is done with cold winter weather for the season.
Ottawa
-
Winning $100K Encore ticket sold in Ottawa, $70 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Kawartha Lakes
Ontario residents are asked to check their tickets, as Tuesday’s draw had multiple winners.
-
Two Ottawa students earn scholarship for inspirational Black Youth
Two Ottawa students are the new recipients of the RBC Future Launch Black Youth Scholarship.
-
COMING UP @ 11 AM
COMING UP @ 11 AM Professional lacrosse team coming to Ottawa: TSN 1200
A new professional sports team is coming to Ottawa, sources tell TSN 1200.
Vancouver
-
City of Vancouver blocks Donnelly Group from selling Granville Street restaurant
The ongoing restructuring of a well-known Vancouver hospitality company hit a snag last week, when a B.C. Supreme Court judge declined to approve the sale of a restaurant on Granville Street.
-
Questions linger a month after Burnaby refinery incident
It's been one month since an incident at Burnaby’s Parkland refinery sent a foul odour throughout parts of Metro Vancouver, prompting a public safety advisory and an air quality bulletin.
-
Surrey's Arshdeep Bains makes Canucks debut against Colorado Avalanche
Arshdeep Bains made his NHL debut with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche.
Montreal
-
Dollarama reaches $2.5M settlement in class-action suit over hidden fees
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
-
Marc-Andre Grenon guilty in 2000 murder, sex assault of Quebec college student
A Quebec Superior Court judge on Tuesday described Marc-André Grenon as a morally and sexually depraved killer as he sentenced him to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Quebec junior college student Guylaine Potvin in 2000.
-
Quebec woman pushing for mental health support dogs to be certified as service animals
A Quebec woman is calling for specific requirements for dogs who provide mental health support to be certified as service animals.
Vancouver Island
-
Former Langford mayor considers legal action against city
At a press conference last week, Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson called for calm within the community. This after an alleged incident between a councillor and an unnamed member of the public outside the councillor's home.
-
VicPD constable the ‘fall guy’ in corruption scandal, former officers claim
A former police board member and two retired officers are accusing the Victoria Police Department of letting one of its constables take the fall for a corruption scandal.
-
RCMP recommend criminal charge in fatal 2021 crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties are recommending a charge of criminal negligence causing death after a 2021 crane collapse killed five people in downtown Kelowna, B.C.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter dies
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
-
Halifax’s Victoria Park tent encampment dealing with rat problem
Pest control expert Andrew Wheelock is shocked by a video showing dozens of rats at the Victoria Park tent encampment.
-
N.S. volunteer firefighters upset by long waits for paramedics at crash scenes
Volunteer firefighters say they're feeling "helpless" as they endure long waits for paramedics to arrive at health emergencies in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.
Northern Ontario
-
$70M winning lottery ticket sold in central Ontario
OLG will announce the winner once they claim this life-changing windfall at the OLG Prize Centre.
-
20-year-old driver facing charges after allegedly attempting sex with a passenger while driving near Peterborough
A 20-year-old driver is facing charges after he slammed his vehicle into a tree near Peterborough while attempting to have sexual intercourse with a passenger, police say.
-
Fatal crash between commercial, passenger vehicle in northwestern Ontario
The driver of a commercial vehicle was killed in a crash with an SUV on Tuesday night in northwestern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. man was having mental health crisis when he was killed by police, says family
The family says they called police to bring the man to hospital before he was fatally shot.
-
Fatal police-involved shooting is second on same Kitchener street
A 31-year-old was fatally shot by police on Monday, nearly a decade after a 20-year-old was shot and killed by a police officer on the same street.
-
Tanker truck spill closes section of Highway 6 north of Caledonia
A section of Highway 6 between Hamilton and Caledonia is closed as crews work to clean up a tanker truck spill.