Saskatchewan's Parents' Bill of Rights back in court today, here's a timeline of events
More than a year after the Government of Saskatchewan introduced the pronoun policy, the constitutionality of it continues to be questioned.
Eventually introduced as Bill 137, the Parents’ Bill of Rights was legally challenged by UR Pride Centre for Sexuality and Gender Diversity.
On Monday morning, the two sides will go to the Court of Appeal to have their arguments heard by a judge.
Here is a timeline laying out the events leading up to this point.
Aug. 22, 2023
The Government of Saskatchewan introduced policy changes in schools, which included requiring parents to be informed of third-party education and being able to opt their children out of sex-ed.
This particular policy change stemmed from the provincial government banning Planned Parenthood in schools following an 'ABC sex cards' distribution to Grade 9 students in a Lumsden, Sask. school.
The Sask. United Party, who took a considerable amount of votes in a by-election in the constituency of Lumsden-Morse earlier in August, campaigned on the controversy sparked by Planned Parenthood.
The day after that, Premier Scott Moe held a news conference where he said the ruling Saskatchewan Party heard a “message” by voters.
Ultimately, Planned Parenthood was suspended, leading to the pause of other third-party groups in schools.
The new policy announced by then Education Minister Dustin Duncan also required students under 16 years of age to have parental permission before they change their pronouns or names in school.
A similar decision made by the Government of New Brunswick earlier in August limited the use of preferred pronouns, which led to significant backlash.
Aug. 23, 2023
Saskatchewan was not exempt from the backlash, as the Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth announced an immediate review of the changes the following day, noting that the potential impact of the policy was "deeply troubling."
As well, several school boards collectively asked the government for a “reasonable pause” on the sudden policy change.
Advocates who work with trans and gender-diverse youth in the province also said the policy shift could pose safety risks.
Other third-party groups who present in schools, including the Regina Sexual Assault Centre, voiced their concerns, saying their material is age appropriate and focused on assault prevention and safety.
Aug. 29, 2023
UR Pride Centre for Sexuality and Gender Diversity, a group within the University of Regina, prepares to take legal action against Saskatchewan’s new policy for students’ names and chosen pronouns.
Represented by advocacy group Egale Canada and law firm McCarthy Tétrault LLP, UR Pride is set to file a lawsuit against the policy at the Court of King’s Bench, citing violations of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
UR Pride asked the provincial government to suspend the policy by 5 p.m. on Aug. 30 and threatened to file an injunction to block the policy from coming into effect if the deadline is not met.
The government did not suspend the policy, so UR Pride files the injunction.
Sept. 28, 2023
Justice Michael Megaw issues the injunction, which effectively presses pause on the policy until the court rules on the legal challenge put forth by UR Pride.
In his decision to grant the injunction, Megaw referenced testimony of an expert witness who pointed out potential harms of the policy.
“On the whole of the evidence, I am satisfied that those individuals affected by this policy, youth under the age of 16 who are unable to have their name, pronouns, gender diversity, or gender identity, observed in the school will suffer irreparable harm," Megaw wrote.
However, in defiance of the King’s Bench ruling, Premier Scott Moe issued a statement to say the Legislative Assembly would be recalled early to 'to pass legislation to protect parents' rights."
Premier Moe said he would turn to the notwithstanding clause of the Canadian constitution, which would delay potential Charter challenges after the policy becomes law.
This was met with backlash from the NDP opposition, who said the policy will harm vulnerable students.
Oct. 12, 2023
Premier Moe recalls the Legislature two weeks early, and the policy, thus known as Bill 137 or the Parents’ Bill of Rights, was introduced and read for the first time in the Saskatchewan Legislature.
The bill invoked the notwithstanding clause to override certain sections of the Charter and the Saskatchewan Human Rights Codes to make sure parents provide consent if their children want to change their gender identification in school.
The introduction of the bill was given unanimous support by Saskatchewan Party MLAs and Saskatchewan United Party Leader Nadine Wilson. It was also unanimously opposed by all Saskatchewan NDP MLAs who were present for the vote.
Oct.19, 2023
The second reading of the Parent’s Bill of Rights was passed in the Saskatchewan Legislature.
Since Bill 137 was introduced, members of the opposition NDP took turns speaking for hours at a time in an attempt to stall the legislation.
Oct. 20, 2023
The third and final reading of the Parents’ Bill of Rights was passed in the Saskatchewan Legislature, which was became law after being immediately granted Royal Assent.
Oct. 26, 2023
During an intervention application at the Court of King’s Bench, the government said what was known as the pronoun policy has been rescinded since the Parents’ Bill of Rights is now law.
Egale Canada, one of the two organizations representing UR Pride, vows to continue legal action against the Parents’ Bill of Rights now that it has become law.
Feb. 16, 2024
Justice Megaw rules that UR Pride should still get the chance to challenge the law under the Charter.
Megaw's decision would allow UR Pride and the government to present all their evidence and arguments in court. The judge would then be able to decide his next steps.
The legal challenge is scheduled in court on Feb. 26, 2024.
The Saskatchewan government continues to defend the Parents’ Bill of Rights and says the law may go to the Supreme Court.
Feb.26, 2024
The Saskatchewan government turns to the Court of Appeal to intervene which halts the legal battle. Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said the Court of Appeal agreed to hear the court’s case.
July 26, 2024
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal denies a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in the legal dispute.
Aug. 29, 2024
Nearing the start of the school year, school divisions say they are preparing to enforce the law.
The Saskatchewan government prepares to make its case before the Court of Appeal in September, arguing that its use of the notwithstanding clause should prevent a judge from reviewing the law.
Saskatchewan will be joined by the attorneys general of Alberta and New Brunswick in making its case to exclude the courts from the law.
Eleven parties in total join as intervenors on the side of UR Pride, including labour groups, Amnesty International, and civil liberties organizations.
Sept. 23, 2024
The legal battle is taken to the Court of Appeal.
--With files from Josh Lynn, David Prisciak, Drew Postey, Laura Woodward, Rory MacLean, and the Canadian Press.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police investigating sudden death of 2-year-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.
Police responded to the area of Beverly Street and Dundas Street North around 6 a.m. Monday for a report of a missing two-year-old boy.
A rare polar bear showed up on the shores of Iceland. Police shot it
A rare polar bear that was spotted outside a cottage in a remote village in Iceland was shot by police after being considered a threat, authorities said Friday.
Erik Menendez says Ryan Murphy's 'Monsters' is full of 'blatant lies'
Erik Menendez is slamming the 'dishonest portrayal' of his life in Netflix's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erick Menendez Story.'
Here's one thing you can do to feel happier and more motivated at work, according to a new study
One simple action involving your smartphone could help improve your mental health at work, according to a new study.
Lebanon sees deadliest day of conflict since 2006 as Israeli strikes kill more than 270
Israeli strikes on Monday killed more than 270 Lebanese in the deadliest barrage since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war as the Israeli military warned residents in southern and eastern Lebanon to evacuate their homes ahead of a widening air campaign against Hezbollah.
Missing six-year-old boy in Manitoba found dead: RCMP
A six-year-old boy from northeastern Manitoba who had been missing since last Wednesday has been found dead.
OceanGate co-founder says Titan built from scratch because no one else could meet needs
The co-founder of the company that owned the experimental submersible that imploded en route to the wreckage of the Titanic said Monday the company zeroed in on the use of carbon fibre for the doomed vessel because the company wanted a lightweight, less costly submersible that did not need to be tethered to an expensive mother ship.
Man accused in apparent assassination left note indicating he intended to kill Trump
The man accused in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump at a golf course in Florida left behind a note saying that he intended to kill the former president and maintained in his car a handwritten list of dates and venues where Trump was to appear, the U.S. Justice Department said Monday.
Hurricane watch issued for parts of Cuba and Mexico, southeast U.S. under major storm warning
Hurricane watches were issued for parts of Cuba and Mexico on Monday as a cluster of storms located south of the Cayman Islands is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane in upcoming days with it moving north toward the U.S., weather forecasters said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Firefighters battling blaze at Candle Lake Golf Course
Fire crews are battling a blaze at the Candle Lake Golf Course clubhouse on Monday morning.
-
Saskatchewan's Parents' Bill of Rights back in court today, here's a timeline of events
More than a year after the Government of Saskatchewan introduced the pronoun policy, the constitutionality of it continues to be questioned.
-
Sask. teen dies after ATV strikes ditch
A 14-year-old girl from Flying Dust First Nation was killed after a high-speed ATV struck a ditch near Meadow Lake.
Winnipeg
-
Missing six-year-old boy in Manitoba found dead: RCMP
A six-year-old boy from northeastern Manitoba who had been missing since last Wednesday has been found dead.
-
Fourth person charged in connection with July homicide
A 26-year-old man wanted by police for two months in connection with the homicide of a woman found in a downtown Winnipeg apartment building has been arrested.
-
Boil water advisory in RM of MacDonald starting Tuesday
A commercial area just outside of Winnipeg near McGillivray Boulevard will be under a boil water advisory starting late Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Drunk driving suspected in Anthony Henday Drive crash
Charges are pending against a driver who was headed the wrong way before a crash on Anthony Henday Drive early Monday morning, police say.
-
Man shot near 106 Street, 107 Avenue
Police are investigating a shooting in central Edmonton on Sunday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Autumn's here and the heat's coming
Summer's over, but we're not done with heat just yet.
Calgary
-
Jeanne Beker, the trailblazer of Canadian fashion and music storytelling, inspires new Calgary exhibition
Before influencers on social media, Canada’s Jeanne Beker was bringing the world of high fashion down to earth and as Calgary’s Glenbow Museum gets a major make-over, it will include a new exhibition showcasing the pop culture icon.
-
Premier Danielle Smith to attend energy summit in Banff
Premier Danielle Smith on Monday is expected to make an address at the Future of Energy Summit in Banff, a meeting of energy industry leaders from around the world.
-
Canadian swimmer arrives homes after Open Water Cup and Paralympic wins
After winning two gold medals at the Paralympic Games in Paris, a Canadian swimmer is on top of the podium again.
Lethbridge
-
Police seize pen gun, drugs in Redcliff bust
A Medicine Hat man faces charges after police say they found him in possession of drugs and a .22-calibre pen gun.
-
Volunteers brave cold and rain to pull the bus in fundraiser for United Way of Lethbridge
Despite the heavy rain, plenty of muscle turned up for United Way’s annual Pull the Bus fundraiser in Lethbridge Friday.
-
Cool, wet weather allows Lethbridge County to rescind fire restrictions
Lethbridge County has rescinded its fire restriction as a result of the recent cool, wet weathr.
Toronto
-
Controversial law designed to free up hospital beds to be tested in Ontario court
A new charter challenge set to get underway on Monday will test the constitutionality of a controversial Ontario law that allows hospitals to place discharged patients into long-term care homes not of their choosing or face a $400-per-day charge if they refuse.
-
Toronto police release video of woman who allegedly stole taxi downtown
Toronto police have released video footage of a suspect who allegedly stole a taxi in the city’s downtown core over the weekend.
-
Up to 25 mm of rain expected in Toronto on Monday after dry September
Some wet weather is in the forecast this week for Toronto after an extended bout of dry conditions in the city.
Ottawa
-
Man injured in Vanier shooting
Ottawa Police are investigating a Sunday late night shooting which sent one person to hospital.
-
Eastern Ontario seeing surge of whooping cough cases
Health officials across Ontario are warning of a significant spike in cases of pertussis, also known as whooping cough.
-
One man in critical condition after stabbing in Metcalfe
Ottawa paramedics say one man is in critical condition after a stabbing in the village of Metcalfe.
Montreal
-
'No restrictions' for English patients in Quebec health institutions
There are 'no restrictions' on the right to receive health services in Quebec for English speakers, according to a new clarification document issued by the Quebec Health Ministry on Monday.
-
Parents of 28-year-old man killed by Montreal police in 2017 want case reopened
The family of a Quebec man killed by police in 2017 is calling on the province's justice minister to order an independent investigation after the Crown declined to charge the officers involved.
-
Northvolt to lay off 1,600 staff in Sweden, maintains commitment to Quebec plant
Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt will lay off 1,600 employees in Sweden, a fifth of its workforce, as it seeks to 'concentrate all energy and investment on (its) core business' amid financial difficulties.
Vancouver
-
Single-vehicle crash leaves hundreds without power in Ladner, B.C.
More than 800 BC Hydro customers were without electricity Monday morning after a car struck a utility pole in Ladner, B.C., and rolled over into a farm field.
-
A look at recent B.C. crime and public safety incidents ahead of fall election
Crime and street disorder have become a key political issue in British Columbia amid a series of violent stranger attacks and other public safety incidents. Here are some of events that have made the issue prominent with the public.
-
6-year-old B.C. girl who was missing for 3 days found safe, RCMP say
A six-year-old girl who was reported missing in northern B.C. last week has been found safe, police said Sunday evening.
Vancouver Island
-
New seats redrew B.C. legislature's floor plan. They bring political calculations too
Work crews have been busy in the British Columbia legislature over the summer, prying apart desks in the historic chamber and piling them up in hallways as they tried to work out how to fit in six more seats.
-
Day 2 of B.C. election campaign sees Conservatives and NDP focus on Metro Vancouver
The two top contenders in British Columbia's provincial election dove deep into the various issues plaguing the Metro Vancouver area on Sunday, in some cases hearing directly from those most affected.
-
Victoria resident plans to buy plants and plane tickets after $1M lottery win
A Victoria woman is now $1 million richer after winning a Maxmillions prize on a recent Lotto Max Draw.
Kelowna
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
London
-
Like it or not, cashless Bud Gardens is 'sign of times' says tech expert
There's been no shortage of reaction to last week's announcement by Budweiser Gardens that it's going completely cashless as of Sept. 27. But one tech expert says whether we like it or not, this is a sign of the times.
-
Woodstock police charge man after officer headbutted
Police have laid charges against a Woodstock man after he allegedly head-butted an officer during an arrest.
-
Arrests made in London suspicious death investigation
Two people have been arrested following a suspicious death investigation in London. As previously reported, it was around 6 p.m. on Friday when first responders were called to Kathleen avenue for a "check welfare investigation."
Kitchener
-
Police investigating sudden death of 2-year-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.
Police responded to the area of Beverly Street and Dundas Street North around 6 a.m. Monday for a report of a missing two-year-old boy.
-
3 teens arrested following alleged armed robbery in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police were called to a business located near Ottawa Street South and Fischer Hallman Road at around 4 p.m. Sunday.
-
Woodstock police charge man after officer headbutted
Police have laid charges against a Woodstock man after he allegedly head-butted an officer during an arrest.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial to get underway at northern Ontario courthouse
The sexual assault trial for Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley, is expected to begin in northern Ontario this week, following a jury selection process.
-
Two men stabbed during group altercation in downtown Sudbury, police say
Sudbury police are investigating after two men required medical attention for stab wounds following an altercation with a group in the downtown area.
-
Boy abducted from California in 1951 at age 6 found alive on East Coast more than 70 years later
Luis Armando Albino was six years old in 1951 when he was abducted while playing at an Oakland, Calif., park. Now, more than seven decades later, Albino has been found thanks to help from an online ancestry test, old photos and newspaper clippings.
Atlantic
-
Charlottetown man, woman killed in head-on collision in New Brunswick
Two people from Charlottetown are dead and a third person is injured after a minivan collided with a truck in Melrose, N.B., Sunday afternoon.
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by truck in Glace Bay, N.S.
A woman is dead and a man is injured after they were hit by a truck in Glace Bay, N.S., Saturday night.
-
Feels like fall in the Maritimes as Gulf states watch for another hurricane
The autumnal equinox occurred at 9:43 a.m. Sunday for the Maritimes, which was appropriate as a more typical “fall feel” returned to the air in contrast to the late summer heat of much of last week.
N.L.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.