Saskatchewan's Parents' Bill of Rights back in court today, here's a timeline of events

More than a year after the Government of Saskatchewan introduced the pronoun policy, the constitutionality of it continues to be questioned.

Eventually introduced as Bill 137, the Parents’ Bill of Rights was legally challenged by UR Pride Centre for Sexuality and Gender Diversity.

On Monday morning, the two sides will go to the Court of Appeal to have their arguments heard by a judge.

Here is a timeline laying out the events leading up to this point.

Aug. 22, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan introduced policy changes in schools, which included requiring parents to be informed of third-party education and being able to opt their children out of sex-ed.

This particular policy change stemmed from the provincial government banning Planned Parenthood in schools following an 'ABC sex cards' distribution to Grade 9 students in a Lumsden, Sask. school.

The Sask. United Party, who took a considerable amount of votes in a by-election in the constituency of Lumsden-Morse earlier in August, campaigned on the controversy sparked by Planned Parenthood.

The day after that, Premier Scott Moe held a news conference where he said the ruling Saskatchewan Party heard a “message” by voters.

Ultimately, Planned Parenthood was suspended, leading to the pause of other third-party groups in schools.

The new policy announced by then Education Minister Dustin Duncan also required students under 16 years of age to have parental permission before they change their pronouns or names in school.

A similar decision made by the Government of New Brunswick earlier in August limited the use of preferred pronouns, which led to significant backlash.

Aug. 23, 2023

Saskatchewan was not exempt from the backlash, as the Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth announced an immediate review of the changes the following day, noting that the potential impact of the policy was "deeply troubling."

As well, several school boards collectively asked the government for a “reasonable pause” on the sudden policy change.

Advocates who work with trans and gender-diverse youth in the province also said the policy shift could pose safety risks.

Other third-party groups who present in schools, including the Regina Sexual Assault Centre, voiced their concerns, saying their material is age appropriate and focused on assault prevention and safety.

Aug. 29, 2023

UR Pride Centre for Sexuality and Gender Diversity, a group within the University of Regina, prepares to take legal action against Saskatchewan’s new policy for students’ names and chosen pronouns.

Represented by advocacy group Egale Canada and law firm McCarthy Tétrault LLP, UR Pride is set to file a lawsuit against the policy at the Court of King’s Bench, citing violations of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

UR Pride asked the provincial government to suspend the policy by 5 p.m. on Aug. 30 and threatened to file an injunction to block the policy from coming into effect if the deadline is not met.

The government did not suspend the policy, so UR Pride files the injunction.

Sept. 28, 2023

Justice Michael Megaw issues the injunction, which effectively presses pause on the policy until the court rules on the legal challenge put forth by UR Pride.

In his decision to grant the injunction, Megaw referenced testimony of an expert witness who pointed out potential harms of the policy.

“On the whole of the evidence, I am satisfied that those individuals affected by this policy, youth under the age of 16 who are unable to have their name, pronouns, gender diversity, or gender identity, observed in the school will suffer irreparable harm," Megaw wrote.

However, in defiance of the King’s Bench ruling, Premier Scott Moe issued a statement to say the Legislative Assembly would be recalled early to 'to pass legislation to protect parents' rights."

Premier Moe said he would turn to the notwithstanding clause of the Canadian constitution, which would delay potential Charter challenges after the policy becomes law.

This was met with backlash from the NDP opposition, who said the policy will harm vulnerable students.

Oct. 12, 2023

Premier Moe recalls the Legislature two weeks early, and the policy, thus known as Bill 137 or the Parents’ Bill of Rights, was introduced and read for the first time in the Saskatchewan Legislature.

The bill invoked the notwithstanding clause to override certain sections of the Charter and the Saskatchewan Human Rights Codes to make sure parents provide consent if their children want to change their gender identification in school.

The introduction of the bill was given unanimous support by Saskatchewan Party MLAs and Saskatchewan United Party Leader Nadine Wilson. It was also unanimously opposed by all Saskatchewan NDP MLAs who were present for the vote.

Oct.19, 2023

The second reading of the Parent’s Bill of Rights was passed in the Saskatchewan Legislature.

Since Bill 137 was introduced, members of the opposition NDP took turns speaking for hours at a time in an attempt to stall the legislation.

Oct. 20, 2023

The third and final reading of the Parents’ Bill of Rights was passed in the Saskatchewan Legislature, which was became law after being immediately granted Royal Assent.

Oct. 26, 2023

During an intervention application at the Court of King’s Bench, the government said what was known as the pronoun policy has been rescinded since the Parents’ Bill of Rights is now law.

Egale Canada, one of the two organizations representing UR Pride, vows to continue legal action against the Parents’ Bill of Rights now that it has become law.

Feb. 16, 2024

Justice Megaw rules that UR Pride should still get the chance to challenge the law under the Charter.

Megaw's decision would allow UR Pride and the government to present all their evidence and arguments in court. The judge would then be able to decide his next steps.

The legal challenge is scheduled in court on Feb. 26, 2024.

The Saskatchewan government continues to defend the Parents’ Bill of Rights and says the law may go to the Supreme Court.

Feb.26, 2024

The Saskatchewan government turns to the Court of Appeal to intervene which halts the legal battle. Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said the Court of Appeal agreed to hear the court’s case.

July 26, 2024

Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal denies a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in the legal dispute.

Aug. 29, 2024

Nearing the start of the school year, school divisions say they are preparing to enforce the law.

The Saskatchewan government prepares to make its case before the Court of Appeal in September, arguing that its use of the notwithstanding clause should prevent a judge from reviewing the law.

Saskatchewan will be joined by the attorneys general of Alberta and New Brunswick in making its case to exclude the courts from the law.

Eleven parties in total join as intervenors on the side of UR Pride, including labour groups, Amnesty International, and civil liberties organizations.

Sept. 23, 2024

The legal battle is taken to the Court of Appeal.

--With files from Josh Lynn, David Prisciak, Drew Postey, Laura Woodward, Rory MacLean, and the Canadian Press.