Saskatchewan singer receives surprise message from King Charles III

Saskatchewan singer-songwriter Jeffrey Straker received an early Christmas present recently, from King Charles III.

Straker says via the Lieutenant Governor he received a surprise message from the monarch after he was particularly moved from a song on Straker’s newest album “Great Big Sky.”

“He told me that he was moved by the song and touched by the song, and he sent me well wishes for my tour of England that I was on,” Straker said.

Straker added the King signed the message “Warmest, sincerely, Charles R.”

“That was incredible,” Straker said of receiving the message. “How busy is that guy and then to take the time to do it was pretty remarkable and it put a bit of a bounce in my step.”

Straker said with a laugh that he is now “jockeying” for a house concert at Buckingham Palace.

“Let’s sort of see what can happen,” Straker added.

Straker begins his Saskatchewan Holiday Tour in Nipawin on Sunday, Dec. 8.