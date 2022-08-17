Saskatchewan to send patients to Alberta for privatized surgery; won't pay for travel

Saskatchewan says it will be sending people to Alberta to get privatized surgeries, but the cost of travel won't be covered by the government. Health Minister Paul Merriman says the Saskatchewan Party government will begin paying a Calgary clinic this fall to perform 20 knee and hip surgeries a month for those on Saskatchewan's surgical waitlist.

