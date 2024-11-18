SaskPower appealing record $840,000 fine for 2020 deaths of 2 workers

SaskPower is appealing a decision ordering the provincial Crown to pay $840,000 after two of its line workers died while on the job.

Scott Bill and Cole Crooks fell to their deaths after the bucket they were working out of tipped over. The pair had been journeypersons for 19 years and had experience working in buckets prior to the accident on Oct. 8, 2020 in Weyburn, Sask.

SaskPower was found guilty of three workplace-safety related violations in relation to the fatal incident and was ordered to pay the fine – which is the largest in provincial history.

In a statement Monday, SaskPower confirmed it had appealed the decision – noting the action "does not diminish the great loss of Scott Bill and Cole Crooks, who were valued members of our SaskPower family."

"Their loss continues to be felt by us all, and our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of these two employees," the statement continued.

The Crown went on to say that the safety of its employees continues to be its highest priority, and it continues to improve its practices.

The Crown declined to comment further as the matter is now back before the courts.

CTV News has reached out to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 2067 for comment.

The union represented Bill and Crooks in the case that resulted in the fine against SaskPower.

-With files from Drew Postey