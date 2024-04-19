SaskPower investing $13.5M in Regina's downtown electrical grid

SaskPower says it will be investing $13.5 million in an effort to improve downtown Regina’s electrical grid.

The work will mostly be along 11th Avenue and Saskatchewan Drive between April and August, with work continuing until October on 11th Avenue, a SaskPower news release said.

SaskPower says it will be removing or replacing equipment that has reached or is nearing the end of its life.

Along 11th Avenue, more than four kilometres of cable will be replaced, SaskPower said. New duct banks will also be installed and connected.

Saskatchewan Drive work will include replacing 400 metres of cable and the installation of new duct banks, SaskPower said.

The work means that bus stops will also be relocated along 11th Avenue, with temporary stops being set up.

SaskPower’s vice-president of engineering and construction Ryan Neufeld said the project will mean improved reliability and increased capacity.

“While also allowing our crews to identify and resolve outages quicker, thanks to smart technology,” Neufeld said in the release.

Neufeld also said collaboration with the City of Regina has been ongoing to minimize the effect on downtown traffic.

SaskTel will also be involved in the project.