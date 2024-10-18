SaskPower receives largest workplace fine in province's history for 2020 deaths of employees in Weyburn

SaskPower was sentenced Friday morning in a Weyburn courtroom, receiving a record fine, after being found guilty of three workplace-safety related violations when two experienced employees were killed on the job in 2020.

The company must pay a $840,000 fine making it the biggest workplace fine in Saskatchewan's history to date. The previous biggest fine was handed to Manitoba based company Langenburg Redi-Mix who were fined $560,000 for a workplace death in 2017.

The SaskPower incident happened on Oct 8, 2020 when Scott Bill and Cole Crooks were working in Weyburn and fell to their deaths after the bucket they were in tipped over.

Bill and Crooks were 19 year journeypersons and had been in the bucket many times before the incident happened.

More to come...