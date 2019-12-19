REGINA -- A Manitoba company has been fined $560,000 for the death of an employee in Saskatchewan in 2017.

The company, Langenburg Redi-Mix Ltd., was handed the fine in Moose Jaw Provincial Court on Dec. 17.

The province says the company was found guilty of two occupational health and safety violations at a previous court appearance on Sept. 23: failing to ensure health and safety of employees resulting in a death and failing to supervise employees resulting in a death.

The company was fined $200,000 for each count, along with a surcharge of $160,000, for a total of $560,000 in fines.

The incident happened on Feb. 13, 2017, when an employee was killed after being pinned between a wheel loader that had rolled backwards and another vehicle.