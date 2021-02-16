REGINA -- SaskPower is reminding residents to keep their distance when they encounter downed power lines.

High winds, snow storms, fallen tree branches, car crashes, and farming incidents are just some of the factors that can bring power lines down.

The Crown corporation said it receives more than 430 reports of damaged infrastructure each year.

According to the power provider, downed power lines can be potentially dangerous – even if it is not sparking or making noise.

If you encounter a downed line, SaskPower asks residents to keep yourself and others least 10 metres away, about the length of a city bus, and call SaskPower at 310-2220.