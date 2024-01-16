SaskPower restarts Boundary Dam Unit 4 as power demand remains high
Saskatchewan has restarted a seldom used unit at its Boundary Dam Power Plant as demand for electricity across western Canada remains high due to cold weather.
Boundary Dam 4, also known as BD4, was restarted after being put on “standby status” in December of 2021.
According to SaskPower, the designation means the unit is no longer in frequent use but remains operational if needed.
“BD4 is certainly a very useful tool in our tool belt that we have in the event that we do need to reinforce our generating capacity, so that’s sort of where it stands,” spokesperson Scott McGregor explained.
“When the need arises, we have that tool that we can implement.”
Saskatchewan, along with the rest of the country, has been facing extreme cold warnings for the better part of a week.
It’s winter conditions that saw Alberta issue an emergency alert for residents to cut down on power consumption in order to avoid rolling blackouts.
“Heating buildings is basically what drives demand up. When you have multiple days of extreme cold usually day two, day three, day four – you find that furnaces are having to work a little harder because the cold is starting to ingress in the house,” McGregor said.
“During very, very cold temperatures as they progress, we will see an increase in the demand for power.”
The latest cold snap across Saskatchewan is not the first time BD4 has been called upon to fill the gap.
Last summer, an unplanned outage at SaskPower’s Poplar River Power Plant near Coronach saw BD4 provide power to the grid for months.
“We needed to bring Unit 4 back online just to ensure reliability for our customers during the hottest days of the year,” McGregor said.
Estevan’s Boundary Dam Power Station consists of six coal-fired power plants – three of which are regularly active. Units 1 and 2, built in 1959, were retired from service in 2013 and 2014 respectively.
Both Unit 3 and 4 were built in 1970. BD3 was converted to Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) in 2014 and continues to run frequently.
According to McGregor, restarting BD4 is not a simple or quick operation.
“The conditions have to be right for us to really build a case around it,” he said. “It’s a very long process, it’s an older facility and there’s a lot of manual processes that have to take place to get that unit back online.”
McGregor said the decision to restart BD4 was made by SaskPower on Jan. 14, with the unit producing power by the next day.
“To help Alberta in the situation they were in this past weekend – it just made sense for us to get this unit back online and it certainly helped out these past few hours,” he explained.
Due to a federal mandate, conventional coal-fired power is set to be phased out by 2030.
In a post to X, Premier Scott Moe highlighted the restart of BD4 and reiterated the province’s position on federal net zero targets.
“Net zero by 2035 is not only impossible, it’s irresponsible as it would leave Saskatchewan and Western Canadian families freezing and in the dark,” the post read.
As for SaskPower, McGregor says the provincial Crown is exploring several ways forward in terms of reducing emissions while still producing reliable power.
“Our push to grow our generating capacity and to reduce emissions to reach net zero by 2050 or sooner – that is something we’re actively working on through deploying more wind and solar, increased interconnections and looking at new technologies like nuclear power.”
While extreme cold warnings have lifted in Saskatchewan – McGregor shared some tips for residents looking to reduce their power consumption.
“We recommend customers consider investing in a programmable thermostat or a smart thermostat, that way you’re only heating your house or cooling your house when you’re active.”
Knocking the temperature down a few degrees when you’re sleeping or at work helps conserve energy as well.
Commuters can also remember the maximum benefit of a block heater is realized after four hours.
“So having a block heater timer as well, set to start four hours before you set out that’s going to help chip away at your utility cost,” McGregor said.
Residents can also ensure their furnaces are running at peak efficiency and all windows and doors are closed tight to help keep warm air inside and cold air out.
--With files from Hallee Mandryk.
Regina Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Notley resignation: Alberta NDP leader says 'no intention' of running for the party federally
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley, who announced Tuesday she plans to step down from the job she's held for nearly a decade, says running for the federal NDP or 'any other party' is 'not going to happen.'
Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."
Canada 'will take all necessary measures' to protect its drug supply, health minister says after meeting with U.S. officials
Health Minister Mark Holland has told U.S. officials Canada is disappointed with the FDA's decision to allow the import of some Canadian prescription drugs and that the country 'will take all necessary measures' to protect its drug supply.
New graphic health warnings on cigarette packs aim to help smokers kick the habit
A bulging lump on someone's tongue. A big toe that has turned greenish-black from gangrene. A smoker's infant in hospital, connected to a breathing tube. These are some of the 14 new graphics and photos now starting to appear on cigarette packages to warn about smoking-related harms.
4 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in B.C. Interior
Four people are dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash Tuesday in the British Columbia Interior.
Man dies after fall on Quebec ski hill; second skiing fatality in 4 days
A man is dead after he fell at a ski hill in Quebec's Laurentians region, the second person to die on the slopes in less than a week in the province.
Former hockey pro Terry Ryan gets one last call-up on 47th birthday
Terry Ryan’s birthday celebrations were interrupted last weekend with the news that he would get one last professional hockey game.
Food prices in Canada rose in December. Here's what cost you more
Food inflation is still higher than headline inflation, according to just-released Canadian data. Here's what cost you more, and less, in December.
What is squirrelpox and should Canadians be concerned?
A viral disease that can cause squirrels to break out in unsightly skin lesions has been reported in Ontario, but poses no threat to humans or pets.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING As Saskatchewan teachers strike, government says it won't cross 'line in the sand'
Saskatchewan teachers hit the picket line on a frigid morning with temperatures hovering around -30 C and lower.
-
James Smith inquest lawyer points to distrust of RCMP within First Nation communities
For the lawyer representing James Smith in the coroner’s inquest into the mass stabbings that shook that community in 2022, the lack of faith in the RCMP was a key issue.
-
IN PICTURES: What Sask. teachers said with their picket signs
Saskatchewan teachers raided their craft supplies ahead of their one-day strike.
Winnipeg
-
Family of homicide victim files human rights complaints over Manitoba election ads, lack of landfill search
The family of a woman alleged to have been slain by a Winnipeg serial killer has filed a pair of complaints to the Human Rights Commission of Manitoba, alleging discrimination against Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGSBTQQIA+ people and their families.
-
These 'udderly' adorable Highland cows are stealing the spotlight in Manitoba
The cows at Highland Bullrush Acres in Manitoba's Interlake region are 'udderly' adorable' – a part of a heritage breed of cattle 'moo-ving' up in popularity right now thanks in part to TikTok.
-
Gas prices helping keep inflation rates low in Manitoba
New numbers from Statistics Canada reveal Manitoba has the lowest inflation rate of any province across the country.
Calgary
-
Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."
-
Deep freeze loosens its icy grip in Calgary revealing some new challenges
It's amazing how warm -10 C can feel after days where temperatures flirted with -40 C. With the more moderate winter temperatures, many emerged from their homes to stretch their legs and breathe air that is far less piercing to their lungs.
-
2 charged after Alta. seniors targeted in grandparent scam
Two people are facing charges after multiple Alberta seniors were targeted as part of a grandparent scam.
Edmonton
-
Notley says she'll step down from Alberta NDP helm to make way for fresh voices
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
-
Edmonton councillors approve Sohi's 'housing and houselessness emergency' declaration
Following two days of heated meetings and passionate debate, Edmonton City Council has declared an emergency on housing and homelessness.
-
Edmonton man charged with robbing 5 banks in 10 weeks
Police say they have captured a man who robbed five Edmonton-area banks in about 10 weeks.
Toronto
-
Armed suspects seen on video trying to break into Toronto home
Four suspects, two of whom were armed with handguns, were caught on surveillance video trying to break into a Toronto home early Monday morning.
-
Mayor's office says Chow 'did not request an increase' amid calls for her to reject pay bump
Mayor Olivia Chow does not want a salary increase, her office says, after a taxpayer's advocacy group called on her to reject a pay bump included in the city's proposed budget.
-
TDSB defends how it responded to reports of asbestos at middle school
The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is defending the way it responded to reports of asbestos discovered at a middle school in the city’s east end, even as some parents raise concerns that they weren’t notified sooner.
Ottawa
-
'All our dreams are gone': Ottawa couple scammed out of $177k
An Ottawa couple is sharing their story of falling prey to fraudsters pushing phony investments to try and help others avoid the same fate.
-
Ottawa cop found guilty of assault gets suspended sentence
Ottawa Police Const. Goran Beric walked out of court Tuesday after a judge handed him a suspended sentence with 30 months probation.
-
OPP looking for people who interacted with couple charged with murder, sexual assault in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking to hear from anyone who might have interacted with two people facing first-degree murder and sexual assault charges in Carleton Place, Ont.
Vancouver
-
4 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in B.C. Interior
Four people are dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash Tuesday in the British Columbia Interior.
-
B.C. regulator fines man $100,000 for unlicensed property management
B.C.'s real estate regulator has ordered an unlicensed property manager to pay a $100,000 fine and more than $25,000 in enforcement expenses over his "flagrant disregard for the regulatory regime."
-
Lower Mainland police chase driver through 3 cities
Mounties in Surrey say a woman has been arrested after a pursuit that spanned three Lower Mainland cities on Tuesday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Man dies after fall on Quebec ski hill; second skiing fatality in 4 days
A man is dead after he fell at a ski hill in Quebec's Laurentians region, the second person to die on the slopes in less than a week in the province.
-
Q&A: French language minister on why the crackdown on Quebec storefronts is needed
Quebec's minister of the French language, Jean-François Roberge, joined CTV News Montreal to explain the new regulations for commercial signs and to respond to concerns about the cost associated with these new rules being passed onto businesses.
-
Security enhanced at Montreal-area courthouses after court interpreter stabbed in Longueuil
Security has been beefed up at courthouses around the Montreal area following the stabbing of a court interpreter at the Longueuil courthouse last week.
Vancouver Island
-
Up to 20 cm of snow in forecast for B.C.'s South Coast
Parts of Metro Vancouver could see up to 20 centimetres of snow when a storm hits the South Coast Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
4 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in B.C. Interior
Four people are dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash Tuesday in the British Columbia Interior.
-
B.C. rescue group receives dozens of hummingbirds amid cold snap
Bitterly cold temperatures in southern British Columbia have prompted a "dramatic increase" in the number of hummingbird admissions to the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC.
Atlantic
-
'It’s like a bomb in their chest': N.B. woman heads to Montreal to reduce her risk of breast cancer a second time
A New Brunswick woman is going to Montreal to reduce her risk of breast cancer a second time.
-
Bail decision reserved for one of two teens charged in P.E.I. murder
One of two teens charged in the death of Tyson MacDonald on Prince Edward Island appeared in court for much of the day Monday.
-
Anticipation grows for $7.3M Chase the Ace jackpot in New Brunswick
There’s a lot of buzz in northern New Brunswick as people wait to see whether someone will win a $7.3 million jackpot in Chase the Ace Tuesday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake council to pick city's new mayor
There was very little debate around the council table in Elliot Lake Monday night as council decided it will be nominating one of its own to fill the empty mayor’s chair. The decision comes amid word the former mayor, Chris Patrie, having his legal appeal dismissed.
-
Northland bus service returns to Espanola
The town of Espanola has announced the return of Ontario Northland bus service. After an absence, users will now be able to pick up the bus from the Recreational Complex instead of nearby McKerrow.
-
Lake effect snow squalls continue across northeast moving inland
The weather alerts that began Monday are expected to continue until Wednesday in most areas as lake-effect snow moves inland from the Great Lakes in the northeast causing treacherous travelling conditions.
Kitchener
-
Advocates push to keep warming centres open overnight amid extreme cold
Frigid conditions in Waterloo Region are prompting questions about where people without shelter are expected to go to warm up.
-
'We can’t win': Canada’s largest supermarket chain faces criticism for axing deep discounts on expiring food
Loblaw stores across Canada are putting an end to its long-standing practice of offering 50 per cent off discounts on soon-to-expire food items – changing it to 30 per cent off.
-
Man wanted for romance scam in Waterloo, Ont. arrested at airport
A Kitchener, Ont. man is accused of scamming a woman out of $200,000 which was then used to support his lifestyle.