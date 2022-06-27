SaskPower selects SMR that could be used to generate nuclear power in 2030s

SaskPower selects SMR that could be used to generate nuclear power in 2030s

SaskPower's head office in Regina is seen in this file photo. SaskPower's head office in Regina is seen in this file photo.

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine

Russian long-range bombers fired a missile that struck a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk on Monday, raising fears of what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an 'unimaginable' number of victims in 'one of the most disastrous terrorist attacks in European history.'

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener