SaskTel instructed to keep email addresses free of charge: minister

After proposing a new charge for customers with SaskTel email accounts, the crown corporation has been told to reverse course by the provincial government.

In a statement Friday, Don Morgan, the Minister responsible for SaskTel, said he has instructed the telecommunications company to keep sasktel.net email addresses free of charge.

He said the decision comes after speaking with Saskatchewan residents and hearing their concerns.

Earlier this month, the Crown corporation told customers their email addresses would cost an additional $1.95 per month starting in April.

The decision led to some customers voicing their concerns and threatening to switch providers.

