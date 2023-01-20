SaskTel instructed to keep email addresses free of charge: minister
After proposing a new charge for customers with SaskTel email accounts, the crown corporation has been told to reverse course by the provincial government.
In a statement Friday, Don Morgan, the Minister responsible for SaskTel, said he has instructed the telecommunications company to keep sasktel.net email addresses free of charge.
He said the decision comes after speaking with Saskatchewan residents and hearing their concerns.
Earlier this month, the Crown corporation told customers their email addresses would cost an additional $1.95 per month starting in April.
The decision led to some customers voicing their concerns and threatening to switch providers.
With files from CTV News Saskatoon
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Elderly woman dead after suspected 'unprovoked attack' on downtown Toronto sidewalk
An elderly woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after what police are describing as an 'unprovoked attack' on a downtown Toronto sidewalk Friday morning.
What you should know about Canada's new alcohol guidelines
Canada has overhauled its alcohol consumption guidance, and the difference between the new and old recommendations is stark. Here is a summary of what we know about the new guidelines.
'Extreme violence' was goal in bank shooting that left 2 gunmen dead in Saanich, B.C.
Police believe that two heavily armed men were planning for a shootout with police after they entered a bank in Saanich, B.C., in June and demanded cash.
Oxfam: Easiest way to solve wealth inequality? A wealth tax on the ultra-rich
A new report from global charitable organization Oxfam attributes rising income inequality in Canada to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is calling for higher taxation on the ultra-rich.
Police in India arrest third man in smuggling deaths of family in Canada
Police in India say a third man has been charged in the deaths of four members of a family who froze in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States.
Charges laid against Lethbridge, Alta., parents in brutal assault of 6-week-old baby
A Lethbridge mother and father face charges in connection with the assault and sexual assault of their six-week-old baby girl, police say.
Chris Hipkins to be New Zealand's next prime minister
Education Minister Chris Hipkins is set to become New Zealand's next prime minister after he was the only candidate to enter the contest Saturday to replace Jacinda Ardern.
U.K. PM Rishi Sunak fined for failing to wear seat belt, as seen in Instagram video
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was fined by police on Friday for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car.
BoC expected to deliver eighth consecutive rate hike, but it's probably the last one
Economists don't believe the Bank of Canada is ready to hit the brakes on its interest rate-hiking cycle just yet, even as signs grow that inflation is easing and the economy is softening.
Saskatoon
-
Fatal Prince Albert police shooting followed 'foot chase,' investigators say
A police shooting in Prince Albert which that left a man dead followed a brief pursuit on foot, according to investigators.
-
More deaths, fewer hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reported in Sask. bi-weekly CRISP report
The most recent respiratory illness numbers released in Saskatchewan show a plateau in most sicknesses, but 16 people who tested positive for COVID-19 died in the first two weeks of January.
-
North Battleford man battling depression left without help
In 2022, Scott Smith says he was turned away from Battlefords Union Hospital while he was in a bout of depression.
Winnipeg
-
Two charged after child and father assaulted on bus: Winnipeg police
Two people have been charged after they allegedly assaulted a father and his 10-year-old son on a Winnipeg Transit bus Thursday night.
-
Police in India arrest third man in smuggling deaths of family in Canada
Police in India say a third man has been charged in the deaths of four members of a family who froze in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States.
-
Lawyers of Manitoba doctor accused of sexual assault consider applying for stay of proceedings
Defence lawyers for a Manitoba doctor accused of sexual assault are considering applying for a stay of proceedings over missing evidence including the lead police investigator's notes.
Calgary
-
Charges laid against Lethbridge, Alta., parents in brutal assault of 6-week-old baby
A Lethbridge mother and father face charges in connection with the assault and sexual assault of their six-week-old baby girl, police say.
-
1 dead, 3 injured after semi hits parked vehicles on Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary
One man is dead and three others were taken to hospital after a semi crashed into two semis parked on the shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary early Friday morning.
-
Alberta NDP calls for investigation into allegations staff in Premier Smith's office contacted prosecutors over Coutts protests
Despite denials from the Premier's office and the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service, a CBC Calgary article says a staffer from the premier's office challenged crown prosecutors via email on cases related to the Coutts border blockade and protests.
Edmonton
-
17-year-old boy charged with dangerous driving in fatal Calgary Trail crash
A 17-year-old boy now faces two counts of dangerous driving causing death in connection to a fatal crash on Calgary Trail last spring.
-
Border agency can transfer Alberta immigration prisoners after agreement ends
The Canada Border Services Agency says there are alternatives to holding immigration detainees in provincial jails after Alberta said it would no longer agree to do so.
-
First beds at temporary west Edmonton shelter open Friday
The new temporary shelter on Stony Plain Road that was approved by the city in November will partially open on Friday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Elderly woman dead after suspected 'unprovoked attack' on downtown Toronto sidewalk
An elderly woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after what police are describing as an 'unprovoked attack' on a downtown Toronto sidewalk Friday morning.
-
Toronto bar owner battling terminal cancer served eviction notice for apartment she’s lived in for 23 years
A 42-year-old woman has watched the sky soften into sunset from her fire escape in Toronto’s west end for nearly half of her life, but her time there is dwindling. She’s battling terminal breast cancer, and now an eviction notice.
-
Ontario woman says she was too shocked to tell her mother she'd won $60M Lotto Max jackpot
An Ontario woman said she was left so speechless after learning she had won a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot, she couldn't even tell her mother the good news during their 30-minute drive home.
Ottawa
-
Some federal government IT workers exempt from return-to-office plan
As federal public servants begin returning to the office for at least two days a week, the government is granting exemptions to certain employees.
-
Car submerged in water near Kingston, Ont.
Police are at the scene of a vehicle submerged in the water west of Kingston, Ont.
-
Noting transmissibility of 'Kraken' COVID-19 subvariant, officials again urge booster shots
As the first pandemic-response guidelines of the year were released in Canada, public health officials warned its 'too early' to relax COVID-19 measures, noting the spread of the subvariant known as XBB.1.5, or Kraken.
Vancouver
-
Police say no third person involved in Saanich bank shootout last summer
Police say despite previous speculation, a lengthy investigation confirms there was no third person involved in a terrifying shootout outside a Saanich bank last summer.
-
BCCDC now publishing COVID-19 wastewater data from Vancouver Island, B.C. Interior
Long-promised data on COVID-19 concentrations in wastewater outside the Lower Mainland was published on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website for the first time Friday.
-
Nearly 100 tents removed from East Hastings since summer order, city staff say 83 remain
In the six months since Vancouver’s fire chief ordered for tents to be cleared from East Hastings Street, city staff say dozens remain.
Montreal
-
Second allegation of sexual misconduct surfaces against prominent Quebec cardinal
The Roman Catholic archdiocese of Quebec City has confirmed that it received a second complaint involving allegations of sexual misconduct by Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the former archbishop in the Quebec capital.
-
Don't tell mom: Quebec girl, 6, secretly racks up $2,100 Amazon bill
A Montreal-area mother says she was shocked to learn her clever six-year-old daughter was able to buy more than $2,100 worth of purchases on her Amazon account right under her nose.
-
Former Montreal hockey coach sentenced 1 year for secretly filming minors in bathroom
A former lawyer and ex-hockey coach who filmed minors with a hidden camera in the bathroom of his Quebec cottage was sentenced Thursday to one year behind bars.
Vancouver Island
-
'Extreme violence' was goal in bank shooting that left 2 gunmen dead in Saanich, B.C.
Police believe that two heavily armed men were planning for a shootout with police after they entered a bank in Saanich, B.C., in June and demanded cash.
-
'The word's out': Frequent whale sightings bring tourists to small Vancouver Island village
Port Alice, B.C., was once known for its cellulose mill, but years after its closure sightings of one of the largest whale species on earth is becoming the talk of the town.
-
$50M in upgrades announced at Vancouver Island mill, 100-plus employees to be brought back
A B.C.-based paper company says more than 100 workers will return to one of its mills on Vancouver Island after $50 million in upgrades were announced at the site.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia roads slick, most schools closed as snow falls across the province
Parts of Nova Scotia saw their first significant snowfall of the season, making for greasy roads and forcing most schools in the province to close for the day.
-
Renovated ER at Nova Scotia's Cumberland Regional Health Centre to reopen next month
After months of delay, renovations at a hospital emergency department in northern Nova Scotia are drawing to a close.
-
Ottawa gives $40M to Atlantic shellfish farmers hit by post-tropical storm Fiona
East Coast mussel and oyster farmers hit by post-tropical storm Fiona are receiving $40 million over two years to help them recover from the damage and build back more resilient systems.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman says she was too shocked to tell her mother she'd won $60M Lotto Max jackpot
An Ontario woman said she was left so speechless after learning she had won a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot, she couldn't even tell her mother the good news during their 30-minute drive home.
-
Problem moose removed from Windy Lake Provincial Park
A Sudbury-area provincial park fully reopened Friday following the transfer of a young male moose that had become aggressive.
-
Sudbury police seek suspect in pedestrian hit-and-run
Sudbury police are looking for the driver of a dark-coloured SUV involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run downtown Thursday evening.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police say evidence of drug production found in Kitchener, Ont. house that exploded
Waterloo regional police say evidence “consistent with illicit drug production” has been seized from a Kitchener, Ont. home that exploded Wednesday night.
-
Kitchener, Ont. house explosion that injured 4 now deemed 'criminal in nature'
The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has determined an explosion at a Kitchener, Ont. townhouse Wednesday night, that left four people injured, was criminal in nature.
-
Neighbour runs into house to rescue child after Kitchener, Ont. explosion
Josh Barlow says he was able to get one child out of the home but when he tried to go back to help the other, smoke was too thick for him to navigate.