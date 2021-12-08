SaskTel launches new low-cost mobile carrier

SaskTel has launched a new mobile phone company called Lum which will serve as a low-cost cell service provider.

The provincial government already operates a cellphone company called SaskTel Mobility. It is launching Lum as an alternative, similar to what other major competitors have done.

“It’s an opportunity for a consumer to have a lower cost option and access all of the good things that SaskTel has, the coverage and all of the devices that they may want to use on it but they do everything online,” Don Morgan, the Minister in Charge of SaskTel, said.

“Telus uses one called Public, Videotron uses one called Fizz, Bell uses one called Lucky, Rogers uses one called Chatr.”

Creating an additional phone company is a departure for a provincial government that once considered selling the crown corporations. The NDP opposition welcomes the potential growth of SaskTel.

“SaskTel is so important to Saskatchewan people and it’s critical that it’s in a position to continue to lead and to innovate,” NDP MLA Trent Wotherspoon said.

The NDP believe Lum should be allowed to compete nationally if there’s a business case for it. The government said its new cellphone company will be marketed exclusively in Saskatchewan but people in the rest of Canada are always welcome to sign up.