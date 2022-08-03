Second humanitarian flight expected to bring 230 more Ukrainians to Sask.
A second humanitarian flight with about 230 Ukrainian citizens is expected to arrive in Saskatchewan later this month.
A tentative date of Aug. 10 has been scheduled, according to the province.
Once they arrive in Saskatchewan, the citizens will have access to temporary accommodations and a suite of services along with support and other additional information regarding living in the province.
The province said because of the success of the first humanitarian flight, which landed in Saskatchewan on July 4, it is once again partnering with Open Arms and Solidaire for the second flight.
With the arrival of a second humanitarian flight, more than 1,500 displaced Ukrainians will have come to Saskatchewan since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February.
"A number of community groups, organizations and individuals continue to help Ukrainian families settle into our province," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said in a release. "Support for this important work has been awe-inspiring, and we can't thank the people of Saskatchewan enough for the generosity and kindness they've shown toward Ukrainian citizens."
Information about programs and services is available to Ukrainian newcomers on an ongoing basis by calling 1-833-613-0485 (toll free), by email at ukrainesupport@gov.sk.ca, or by accessing online resources.
