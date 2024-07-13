REGINA
Regina

    • Second sexual assault investigation at Country Thunder underway

    Sask RCMP File
    RCMP are investigating a second sexual assault which took place at Country Thunder on Friday night.

    Lumsden RCMP received the report around 10 p.m. Investigation determined a woman was approached by an unknown man as she was leaving a portable restroom, according to a release from Saskatchewan RCMP.

    According to RCMP, the man made comments towards the woman, made physical advances to her, and tried to force her into a portable restroom. The woman was able to escape without injuries, RCMP said.

    Lumsden RCMP are investigating the incident and ask anyone with any information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

    The man is described as being about six feet tall. He was wearing a red plaid shirt, jean shorts, a tan cowboy hat, and two diamond earrings.

    RCMP do not believe this incident is connected to a previous report of a sexual assault, which occurred in the early hours of Friday morning.

