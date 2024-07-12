Woman reportedly sexually assaulted at Country Thunder, Lumsden RCMP seek help

Lumsden RCMP are asking the public for assistance in an investigation after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted at Country Thunder on Friday.

Around 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a sexual assault the Country Thunder Saskatchewan campground at Craven, Sask., according to a release from Sask. RCMP.

Investigation determined that a woman was approached by an unknown man while walking between campsites and was sexually assaulted.

Lumsden RCMP is asking anyone who many have any information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Forensic Identification Services, General Investigation Section, and Police Dog Services are also assisting in the investigation.