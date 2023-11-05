Serious collision causes traffic detours near Kindersley: RCMP

Drivers can be on the lookout for detours and traffic slowdowns following a serious collision near Kindersley, Sask.

Traffic is being rerouted to Highway 21 after a “serious collision” was reported south of Kindersley on Ditson Drive – near the community’s golf course.

According to an RCMP news release, the detour will be in place for several hours as officers investigate the crash.

“Motorists are asked to slow down in the area where emergency personnel are working and follow all direction given by officers on scene,” the release read.

Updates on traffic and road conditions in the area can be found on the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline.

Kindersley is located 380 kilometers northwest of Regina.