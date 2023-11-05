REGINA
Regina

    • Serious collision causes traffic detours near Kindersley: RCMP

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

     

    Drivers can be on the lookout for detours and traffic slowdowns following a serious collision near Kindersley, Sask.

    Traffic is being rerouted to Highway 21 after a “serious collision” was reported south of Kindersley on Ditson Drive – near the community’s golf course.

    According to an RCMP news release, the detour will be in place for several hours as officers investigate the crash.

    “Motorists are asked to slow down in the area where emergency personnel are working and follow all direction given by officers on scene,” the release read.

    Updates on traffic and road conditions in the area can be found on the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline.

    Kindersley is located 380 kilometers northwest of Regina.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING NEWS UPDATES

    BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli warplanes hit a refugee camp in Gaza Strip, killing scores

    Israeli airstrikes hit a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing dozens of people, health officials said. The strikes came as the U.S. is urging Israel to take a humanitarian pause from its relentless bombardment of Gaza and rising civilian deaths.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News