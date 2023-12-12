Serious crash closes Highway 10 near Fort Qu'Appelle

FORT QU'APPELLE -

RCMP closed Highway 10 near Fort Qu'Appelle on Tuesday evening after a serious collision.

Police said the two-vehicle crash happened approximately eight kilometres southwest of Fort Qu'Appelle just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Highway traffic is being re-routed around the scene while police investigate. Further details were limited Tuesday evening, but drivers are advised to avoid the area as traffic delays are expected for several hours.

Fort Qu'Appelle is approximately 73 kilometres northeast of Regina.