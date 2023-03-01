SGI highlights impaired driving, legal blood alcohol content in traffic spotlight for March

Legal blood alcohol content (BAC) in the province will be the focus of Saskatchewan Government Insurance’s (SGI) traffic safety spotlight in March. The leading cause of fatal collisions in Saskatchewan continues to be impaired driving, SGI said.

In Saskatchewan, penalties start at .04 BAC, criminal charges begin when there is a proven BAC of .08 or higher for experienced drivers.

There is zero alcohol tolerance for new drivers. SGI said a new driver is someone who is 21-years-old and under, or anyone who is a learner, novice one or to under SGI’s Graduated Driver Licensing Programs.

Experienced drivers are those who are 22 and older and who are no longer a learner or novice.

A zero tolerance law for drugs is in effect for all drivers, regardless of experience.

“When people use the phrase driving over the legal limit, it’s usually a reference to exceeding .08 blood alcohol content (BAC). While exceeding .08 will lead to a criminal charge, in Saskatchewan, penalties for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs start before that,” SGI said in a news release.

In 2022 police issued 1,968 short-term license suspensions to drivers who exceeded the provincial limits for alcohol and drugs, according to SGI.

A driver caught with a BAC between .04 and .08 or with drugs in their system will face:

Immediate roadside licence suspension (starting at three days for an experienced driver and 60 days for a new driver);

Immediate vehicle impoundment, minimum of three days;

Mandatory impaired driving education program (a weekend-long “Driving Without Impairment” [DWI] course for a first offence);

Four Safe Driver Recognition demerit points; and,

Mandatory Ignition Interlock for a third or subsequent offence.

A driver’s experience level, the number of previous offences and whether or not there was any passengers under the age of 16 in the vehicle will determine the severity of consequences faced, SGI said.

Drivers will also face other financial burdens like covering the cost of a Driving Without Impairment course. Vehicle owners are also responsible for towing and impound fees for their vehicles.

“There are also lost insurance discounts or additional financial penalties that result from demerits with the Safe Driver Recognition program, depending on the driving record,” SGI said.

SGI’s website has more details regarding penalties for impaired driving, they can be read here.