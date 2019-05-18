

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





Around 75 members of the community joined the Wapemoose family in North Central on Saturday to help search for 22-year-old Jenaya Wapemoose, who has not been heard from since April 7.

Her family said that Wapemoose was always in contact with her family, and her disappearance is not normal behaviour.

“She's always in contact, she's always on social media. She hasn't been in contact with any family members, no social media,” said Jean Sheekinew, Wapemoose’s aunt.

Family members believe she could still be in the North Central area.

Wapemoose is originally from Cowessess First Nation, but lives in Regina. People from both communities gathered in North Central Regina, including Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme.

“When somebody is missing, it doesn't matter if it's first nations or not. Regina is a very concerned and loving area, and I’m really happy for the support that we got,” said Delorme. “We’re very optimistic that she’s still around here around the area.”

The search included putting up posters and talking with people in the community. Jackie Wapemoose, Jenaya’s sister, hoped to spread the message to let the 22-year-old mother know she is missed and loved.

“She loves her daughter so much. She’s a good sister. She’s the best person out there,” said Jackie.

Wapemoose was last seen in the 1200 block of Retallack St. and in the 1800 block of Ottawa St. She is described as Indigenous, 5’4”, 130 lbs with shoulder-length wavy brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of stars on her neck.

Police said in a release on Friday that the investigation into Wapemoose’s whereabouts is continuing. Investigators are still in contact with Wapemoose’s family and friends. Officers are also following up on information from tips and their validity.

Anyone with information on Wapemoose’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV’s Stefanie Davis