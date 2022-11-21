Sights from the 109th Grey Cup in Regina

Grey Cup festivities in Regina came to an end on Sunday night, as the Toronto Argonauts became Canadian Football League (CFL) champions with a 24-23 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Here are some of the sights from the big game at Mosaic Stadium.

ARGOS HOIST THE CUP

The Toronto Argonauts celebrate their Grey Cup win in front of fans at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)

HENOC MUAMBA: MVP, MVC

Argos linebacker Henoc Muamba was emotional after winning both Most Valuable Player and Most Valuable Canadian awards at the 109th Grey Cup. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)

HALFTIME SHOW

Country music artist Jordan Davis performs during the 109th Grey Cup Halftime Show. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)

TEAGAN LITTLECHIEF PERFORMS THE NATIONAL ANTHEM

Teagan Littlechief performs the national anthem at the 109th Grey Cup. Littlechief sang in English, French and Cree. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)