SJHL champion to be crowned Friday night in Estevan

The Estevan Bruins and Flin Flon Bombers will face off in Game 7 of the SJHL final on May 6, 2022. (Billy Durr Photography/Estevan Bruins) The Estevan Bruins and Flin Flon Bombers will face off in Game 7 of the SJHL final on May 6, 2022. (Billy Durr Photography/Estevan Bruins)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

New effort races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant

A new international effort raced Friday to rescue more civilians from the tunnels under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol and the city at large, even as fighters holed up at the sprawling complex made their last stand to prevent Moscow's complete takeover of the strategic port.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener