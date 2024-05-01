Snow or not, e-scooters reappear on Regina streets

REGINA
    Despite the snow in Regina, e-scooters returned to the city today, marking the second year in operation.

    Neuron e-scooters first arrived in the city in June of 2023 with riders collectively travelling 165,000 kilometres during their first season in operation. Regina's e-scooter season ended on Oct. 25, 2023. 

    According to a release from Neuron Mobility, 54 per cent of all trips have replaced a car journey, avoiding 14 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

    In addition, during the first year of operation in Regina, half of Neuron’s e-scooter trips resulted in a purchase from a local business.

    Riders can earn free credits by visiting the company’s online ScootSafe Academy to familiarize themselves with the riding rules, the release said.

    To ride a Neuron scooter in Regina, riders must be at least 16, wear a helmet, ride on bike lanes, multi-use trails, pathways and streets with a speed of 50 km/hr or lower, and always keep a safe distance to give way to pedestrians and mobility devices.

    Riding on sidewalks is not allowed and one rider per scooter is allowed. Those under 18 need consent from a parent or guardian.

    Riders can book and use the e-scooters through Neuron's app. Single trips cost $1.15 to unlock the e-scooter and 39 cents per minute after that. 

    In 2023, Bird, another e-scooter company, hit the streets of Regina but have since become bankrupt. 

