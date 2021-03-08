Advertisement
Snowfall warning predicts up to 15 centimetres around Regina
Published Monday, March 8, 2021 11:56AM CST
Snowfall warnings are in effect through areas of southern Sask.
REGINA -- Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a snowfall waring for the Regina area.
According to the alert, the area will see between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow. The dump is expected to begin Monday evening and continue into Tuesday afternoon.
The heavy snowfall is expected to come with a low-pressure system.