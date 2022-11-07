Snowfall warnings in effect across western Sask. following weekend storm
Snowfall warnings are in effect for parts of southwest and west-central Saskatchewan Monday morning.
Ten to 15 centimetres is expected for areas including Swift Current, Kindersley and Maple Creek, according to Environment Canada.
The snowfall comes after an Alberta Clipper system slammed the province over the weekend, closing highways and dumping heavy snow and rain across a large region.
Environment Canada said the majority of the snow is expected to taper off from west to east on Tuesday morning.
According to Environment Canada, Regina could see another 10 centimetres by Tuesday morning, in addition to the snow already seen over the weekend.
The Regina Police Service (RPS), said the weekend snow caused at least 10 collisions in the city over the past 24 hours, none that resulted in injury.
The Queen City is not included in the latest snowfall warning.
Highways are also expected to be impacted by the snowfall, Environment Canada said.
“Take caution travelling as visibility will be reduced at times in heavy snow and blowing snow,” Environment Canada said on its website.
According to the Highway Hotline, travel was still not recommended on a number of highways Monday morning at 6 a.m. following the weekend storm.
That included Highway 11 between Dundurn and Davidson, south of Saskatoon.
