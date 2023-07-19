Stanley Cup to appear in Estevan

Lord Stanley’s Cup is set to make an appearance in the Energy City in late July.

The Stanley Cup will be accompanied by Las Vegas Golden Knight Brayden Pachal at the Estevan Leisure Centre on July 30, according to a news release from the City of Estevan.

A celebratory parade will be held in the parking lot, followed by an autograph signing and viewing of the cup.

Originally from Estevan, Pachal spent most of the season with the team’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights.

Pachal made his NHL playoff debut on April 27 against the Winnipeg Jets in the first round.

The event will feature a barbeque from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a public skate from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

- With files from Cole Davenport.