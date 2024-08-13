STARS home lottery winners announced

The winners of the STARS lottery grand prizes were announced on Tuesday.

Mike O’Keefe from Saskatoon is the winner of the grand prize show home in Regina. The home on Green Stone Road is valued at more than $1 million.

Mark Margerison of Paynton, Sask. is the winner of the grand prize show home in Saskatoon. The home on Greenbryre is valued at more than $1.5 million.

The lucky STARS 50/50 winner, with a payout of $1,034,165.00 was Blaine Cross of Weyburn, Sask.

Funds from the STARS lottery go to support the operation of the air ambulance service.

A complete list of winners from this year’s lottery can be found here.