REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is concerned people with symptoms for COVID-19 aren’t seeking out tests in fear of being stigmatized.

Only 256 tests were conducted in the province on Monday, which is the lowest single day total since Mar. 17.

"Some, especially those who are part of small communities, fear being identified as having symptoms," said SHA Senior Medical Health Officer Dr. Julie Kryzanowski during Tuesday’s media conference.

"When we self-isolate and seek out testing when we have symptoms, even if mild, or have been in close contact with others who have symptoms, we are contributing to the health of the whole province."

Kryzanowski says stigmas will divide the province at a time when it needs to work together to beat the virus.

"We should celebrate those heading into testing centres, they are doing their part, don’t stigmatize them," she said. "It might be them today, but it could be you tomorrow."

Saskatchewan has been conducting mass testing in La Loche and the Far North region as part of its outbreak control in that area. The SHA said the majority of the tests performed on Monday came from that area.

Despite zero active cases in Southern Saskatchewan, Health Officials say the risk of the virus spreading remains.

"Whether you’re in an area where there’s an outbreak or not, we need to ensure that we’re keeping our physical distance from others whenever possible," Scott Livingstone, the CEO of the SHA said. "We need to ensure that we are protecting our vulnerable populations, minimizing non-essential travel and practicing proper hand hygiene."

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the far north region on Tuesday, bringing that regions total cases to 202, which is 39 more than any other region in the province.

The SHA says no new cases have been reported in five days at the Lloydminster Hospital and there’s still only one case connected to the outbreak at the Meadow Lake Hospital.

The health authority will be conducting reviews into all outbreaks at its facilities to see what improvements can be made.