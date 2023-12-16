Stolen taxi crashes into downtown businesses, police investigating

A stolen taxi crashed into downtown businesses in the early hours of Saturday morning, and police are investigating.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen Regina Co-op taxi around 2:48 a.m. in the 1100 block of Angus Street, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle evaded police.

The stolen taxi was spotted just after 3 a.m., as it “rammed into the front doors of a business in the 2200 block of Broad Street.”

For about the next 15 minutes, officers observed the vehicle driving slowly and tried to get into a position to deploy a spike belt, the release said.

Just after 3:15 a.m., police said the taxi was seen driving through the front of a business in the 1800 block of Hamilton Street. It continued north and then west onto 11th Avenue.

The stolen taxi drove through the main level of the Cornwall Centre, causing damage. (CTV News)

Police then saw the taxi turn north and drive through the south entrance doors of the Cornwall Centre.

The driver of the stolen taxi then drove into the main level of the Cornwall Centre and stopped. The taxi drove through the north entrance of the mall near Saskatchewan Drive after officers approached it on foot.

Police said the taxi became hung up on the stairs. The driver, a 31-year-old woman, was then taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.