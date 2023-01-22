'Story stops': Regina museum expands exhibits to the outdoors

Outdoor museum exhibits are popping up around the Queen City as part of a new pilot project from Regina Eco-Museum.

The REM, formally the Civic Museum of Regina, aims to share stories, history and connections beyond the walls of a traditional museum.

“We are working on trying to find creative ways to bring the museum to people instead of people having to go to a static location,” Kelsey Longmoore, executive director of REM, explained.

As a result, the REM developed story stops—glass displays in the Lakeview and Heritage neighbourhoods.

“We really want to work on telling the story of the neighbourhood as well as community members and community groups,” Longmoore said.

Each story stop has a written history as well as several artifacts from the museum’s collection.

The bench beside the display case is meant to serve as a resting spot for people to take in the information and the community around them.

“I think it’s about taking time to kind of slow down,” she said.

The story stop outside Lakeview Fine Foods on Hill Avenue highlights the significance of general stores in the city, while showcasing common goods typically found in shops decades ago.

The second display is located in the Heritage neighbourhood outside T+A Vintage and showcases women’s crafts and clothing.

Longmoore said the goal is to eventually develop a story stop in each of Regina’s neighbourhoods that comes with a QR code.

The code would take viewers to stories online where they can learn more about the area’s buildings, businesses, events and people.

“It will be a way to create a sense of place and connect people to where they live and their neighbourhood because that’s something a lot of people don’t have these days,” she said.

According to Longmoore, the REM is trying to grow its volunteer base to help with current and future projects, including the story stops.

She said the museum is looking for new locations for businesses or community organizations to host a story stop.

You can learn more about Regina’s Eco-Museum here.