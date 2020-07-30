REGINA -- An executive of a Regina youth organization has resigned his position following allegations of sexual harassment.

Allegations arose in a Wednesday Instagram post, accusing members of a local non-profit organization of several instances of sexual harassment.

In a Facebook post Thursday evening, Street Culture Project said it was made aware of “serious allegations” against one of its team members. It said the person was suspended immediately and a third-party investigation is underway.

Dustin Browne, the executive director of the organization, announced his resignation from his position, in a comment on the post.

“I have become aware that my actions have caused a negative impact with some staff, colleagues and friends,” he said.

“First, I would like to acknowledge the individuals coming forward and thank you for doing so. I acknowledge that I have taken for granted that the power and privilege I have been afforded as a male as well as my actions have created a toxic and unprofessional environment.”

He said his resignation is effective immediately.

The organization said it takes the allegations “extremely seriously” and thanked those that came forward.

Street Culture Project is a non-profit charitable organization that provides programming for vulnerable youth.